Google's got your wheel: Android Auto will fit to any display size

Google has announced several updates to its software services during I/O 2022 . One of the notable mentions is the redesigned Android Auto. The update will finally enable the interface to adapt to any screen size, supporting unconventional aspect ratios and tiny panels found mostly in older cars.

TL;DR

Google introduced a redesigned Android Auto interface

The new Android Auto will especially benefit older cars

The update will be rolled out this summer

It took several modifications before Google made Android Auto more seamless and less problematic. The company says that the next update of its infotainment software for automobiles will get rid of the pesky letterboxing on some dated displays. More importantly, Android Auto will receive a complete overhaul in terms of interface and functionality.

On the next iteration, the biggest change will be on the UI. The default view will now show rectangular widgets in three sizes with the main one for navigation and the remaining two for media player and communication. A static bar with shortcut icons and statuses is also located below or at the left side depending on your car's display size or orientation.

The latest update to Android Auto will enable it to adapt in any screen size or orientation. / © Google

Particularly, users can now share their ETA to their contacts when tapping further into the navigation menus. The communication widget will act as an extended view with equivalent buttons or project calendar and time. Alternatively, you can send commands on floating cards that appear when receiving SMS or calls.

When is the latest Android Auto update with adaptive display coming?

Google didn't specify the exact date aside from a "summer" release. As for supported countries and how to install the Android Auto app on your phone, we have a nifty guide available prepared by our colleague.

Which infotainment car app do you think has the most versatile UI and features between Android Auto or Apple Car Play? Let us know in the comment section.