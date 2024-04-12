Android 15 Beta is Rolling Out to Pixel Devices—Here's What's New

Google has rolled out the first beta of Android 15 OS to the public users today following the developer previews. Those Pixel users enrolled in the Android Developer Program Pixel can install the firmware, with supported devices include the Pixel 5a up to the Pixel 8 (review) series and as well as the Pixel Fold (review) and Pixel Tablet (review) . Here's what new in this update.

The Android 15 Beta 1 is the first over-the-air update that is under the initial beta release. This puts Google's Android timeline is on track with the first update within the stability platform phase is expected to arrive in June. Meanwhile, the first stable release can still hit devices as early as August of this year similar to the timeline of Android 14.

Android 15 OS development milestones going to the stable release to the public. / © nextpit

What's new from the Android 15 Beta 1: Edge-to-edge support, better app archiving, and more

Google has not detailed all user-facing and system-level changes with the first beta, but it tends to share the full changelog at the upcoming I/O 2024 which is scheduled to kickoff on May 14. Nonetheless, there are highlights from this update that are still worth sharing.

The most apparent for users is the support for edge-to-edge function by default in apps. This benefits those devices in large form factors such as foldable smartphones and tablets. The edge-to-edge expands the app view by morphing the status notification bar into the window. It also removes the black bar from the bottom navigation bar, utilizing more empty spaces.

Android 15 Beta 1 adds edge-to-edge functions for apps that benefits foldable smartphones and tablets / © Google

In the Beta 1, Google is fully deploying the upgraded app archiving that was first added in the developer preview version of Android 15. The change will be able to better manage data in unused apps by removing “large and chunkier” cached files but retaining essential users' data. Google also said archived apps will be labeled for users to be aware of.

As regards security, Google is introducing a new key management for end-to-end encryption in Android 15. What this entails for users is that they can manage and authenticate their own “contacts' public keys” and other users' information in the contacts app at system level.

Another change within the security front of Android 15 is with how malicious apps in the background can be prevented from giving extra privileges to other apps and bringing them into the foreground. As a result, this enhances safeguards for users.

For accessibility, Android 15 is giving TalkBack tool a wider compatibility for braille displays that use HID standards. In essence, this should give the same versatility as with using other accessories via Bluetooth or USB connections.

Google has laid out that users can expect more beta releases for public testers and developers going to the stability timetable, which is in June.

What are other big changes to expect from Android 15

Other new features and changes confirmed with Android 15 are satellite messaging that should enable SMS and RCS chats in remote places or areas with no available Wi-Fi and cellular data. Additionally, Google is seen to be preparing to debut an improved desktop mode for Android that will give it comparable features to Samsung's DeX mode or Motorola's Ready For.

Likewise, you can check out other important highlights in Android 15 here.

Are you enrolled in Google's Android Developer program? Have you tested the first Android 15 beta? What other changes have you found? Share with us your findings in the comments.