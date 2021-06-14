Among Us: Player count increased to 15 starting tomorrow!

Among Us gets new features! The popular game is getting a new map, a new game mode, improved account management and numerous new cosmetic changes. But when will the new functions come? Very soon, as is now clear!

It was not until June 10th that Innersloth posted a roadmap on its blog , showing the new features of Among Us - but without any concrete data. There is now a specific date for the first feature: From tomorrow!

Yes, starting tomorrow you can kill and hunt with a total of up to 15 people via The Skeld & Co. In connection with this, there are logically the new player colors, which will complicate the notoriously short discussions anyway: Was that the color "yellow" or "banana"? Phew! It will be exciting.

Unfortunately, there are no specific dates for the other previously announced features. So it is only certain that a fifth map for Among Us will come - but not when. It is not clear whether it is the rocket or a secret space station - in the teaser video (you can find below in the article) only a small column with a button can be seen.

The fifth map of Among Us: Unfortunately, Innersloth is very cagey about it / © Innersloth

In addition, Among Us will soon have new roles and game modes. One of them has already been mentioned and can also be seen in the teaser: Hide & Seek. It looks like the imposter has to hunt down the crew here with a severely restricted field of vision.

In future it will also be possible to use the Among-Us account and the associated player data on different platforms. The availability of Among Us on consoles is still on the roadmap, but without a precise date - the game is currently limited to Android, iOS and Steam (PC).

Innersloth should then have less implementation effort with the achievements (100 crewmates already killed!) And new fashion accessories for your character.

Check out the video below for a refresher on the new features.