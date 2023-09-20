Amazon Unveils Pair of Fire TV Sticks & Fresh Fire HD Tablets

Amazon introduced new Fire TV sticks with 4K resolution, more processor power and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, there are two new Amazon tablets from the Fire HD 10 series for adults and children. Here you can read all about the new products from the tablets and TV dongles.

Two new tablets from the Fire-HD-10 series

Amazon has unveiled the next generation of its Fire HD-10 tablets: The Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Kids. The two new tablets are faster, lighter, and have longer battery life than their predecessors.

According to the manufacturer, they also have a 25% faster processor with 3 GB of RAM, an improved 5 MP front-facing camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

The display on both new Fire HD 10 tablets is—as the name suggests—10.1 inches and offers a Full-HD resolution with 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. An aluminum-silicate glass is used to protect the panel, and all tablets naturally come with voice control via Alexa.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has more power under the hood than its predecessor. / © Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is available with either 32 or 64 GB of storage. The Fire HD 10 Kids only has a version with 32 GB of storage, but a child-friendly and robust case with an integrated stand.

Buyers also get one year of Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps for children. In addition, there is learning content for programming, science & co. and a two-year worry-free warranty. The latter means that Amazon will replace the tablet free of charge in case of damage within two years.

The children's version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 has a more child-friendly casing. / © Amazon

The two new Fire HD 10 tablets are available for pre-order now and will ship in October. The Fire HD 10 costs $139.99 in the small storage version with 32 GB, the children's tablet costs $189.99.

Two new Fire TV 4K sticks from Amazon

Amazon is showing off two new Fire TV Sticks: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Ambient TV feature and the new Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the more powerful streaming dongle with Wi-Fi 6E support.

The device also has a better quad-core processor (Amazon promises 30% more performance), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound and—surprise—4K resolution. In addition, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers 16 GB of storage and comes with the Alexa voice remote in the Enhanced Edition.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has inherited a few features from the Amazon TVs. / © Amazon.

The Ambient TV feature, previously only available on the Fire TV Omni QLED series, is now available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It turns the TV into a smart display with useful information such as the calendar or reminders. You can also view artwork here - there are currently already over 2,000 free artworks available, according to Amazon.

The regular Fire TV Stick 4K without "Max" also offers improved performance with Wi-Fi 6 support and a faster quad-core processor. Also on board: 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos sound. However, you will have to do without the Ambient TV feature here.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max can be pre-ordered for $59.99. The new Fire TV Stick 4K is supposed to cost $49.99 and can also already be pre-ordered. Delivery will begin on September 30.

