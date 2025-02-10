If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you automatically get access to Prime Gaming, Amazon’s own gaming hub that hands out a fresh batch of free games and in-game bonuses every month. Here’s your heads-up on what’s available to claim this February—and how to score some awesome gaming content at no extra cost.

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is included with your Amazon Prime membership. On top of the usual benefits like fast shipping and Prime Video, you can snag free PC games monthly and score exclusive content for popular titles. Each month brings a new lineup, and you get to keep the games forever—even if they rotate out of the store.

In the mood for free games? Check out these offers on the Epic Games Store!

Highlighted Free Games in February

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition

Last month, Prime Gaming featured BioShock 2 Remastered. In February, the spotlight moves to the BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, often hailed as one of the best entries in the BioShock series. You’ll swap the undersea dystopia of Rapture for the soaring city of Columbia, a marvel of sky-bound technology. But don’t let its gleaming skyline fool you—danger lurks around every turn.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Prefer to keep your feet on solid ground? Later this month, you can grab Wolfenstein: Youngblood, where you’ll head into an alternate-reality, Nazi-occupied Paris. The stakes are high, and you can tackle it all with a friend in co-op mode, making Youngblood the first modern Wolfenstein game designed for two-player action.

Wolfenstein is a terrifying alternate reality. / © Steam

All Free Prime Gaming Titles in February

Available Now : BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (GOG Code) Surf World Series (Amazon Games App) AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store) Sand of Aura (Epic Games Store) The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG Code)

February 13 : Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App) The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG Code) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store) Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store) Dark Sky (GOG Code)

February 20 : Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code) El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store) Colt Canyon (GOG Code) Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store) Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

February 27 : Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut (GOG Code) Night Reverie (Amazon Games App) Sine Mora EX (Amazon Games App) Redemption Reapers (Epic Games Store) Yes, Your Grace (GOG Code)



Amazon Luna Freebies in February

If you’re into cloud gaming, Amazon Luna is offering a handful of games to play at no extra charge this month. Hop on and start streaming any of these titles:

Nobody Saves the World Complete

RIDE 4

Devil May Cry 5

Batora: Lost Haven

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

Fortnite OG

Fortnite Ballistic

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Rocket Racing

Fortnite

Trackmania Starter Access

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

How to Claim Your Free Prime Gaming Titles

Visit Prime Gaming: Head over to Prime Gaming and sign in with your Amazon Prime account. Check the “Free Games” Section: You’ll see the current month’s offers listed. Redeem Your Codes: Some titles require codes for the GOG, Epic Games, or Microsoft Store. Others are claimed directly through the Amazon Games App. Follow the instructions provided for each game. Enjoy Your Games: Once redeemed, the games are yours to keep forever—even if you cancel Prime later on.

Are you going to download any of these free games? If so, which ones are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!