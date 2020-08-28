Amazon's new fitness tracker take 3D scan of your whole body

Amazon is now getting involved in the fitness tracker hardware market. To our surprise, the company introduced the new fitness bracelet called "Halo" yesterday. The wearable collects all kinds of data about you. It can determine your current mood, measured by the pitch of the voice. Using an app, Halo can also create a 3D model of your entire body from a series of photographs.

Also within the associated app is the chance to create a 3D image of yourself. To do this, users of the fitness tracker must wear tight-fitting clothing and take photos of themselves with their smartphone. Within the app, a realistic image of the body, including body fat information, is created. In this way, it should be possible to document fitness progress or dietary success.