Amazon’s Spring Sale continues with fantastic deals on its Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD, offering the lowest prices yet on all 2024 models. Discounts go up to 27%, making it a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

For example, the 43-inch Fire TV 4K is now just $239 ($90 off from $329), while the 50-inch model is available for $319 ($80 off from $399). The biggest savings come with the 55-inch model, now priced at $359—a $100 discount from its regular price.

Why You Need the Amazon Fire TV 4K

The Fire TV 4-Series is perfect for those looking to upgrade to 4K Ultra HD, offering crisper details, richer colors, and enhanced brightness—ideal for streaming and watching ultra-HD movies. The TVs support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, ensuring vivid and lifelike visuals.

Beyond picture quality, these smart TVs run on Fire TV OS, giving you access to apps, series, and movies from Amazon’s platform and third-party services. There’s also support for Amazon Luna, which provides free and premium cloud-based gaming.

The Alexa Voice Remote allows for voice control, and the TVs integrate seamlessly with Alexa smart home devices, letting you control lights, speakers, cameras, and locks. Plus, you can customize the remote for quick access to your favorite apps. However, if you prefer hands-free voice control or two-way video calling, you may want to consider upgrading to the Fire TV Omni series.

For connectivity, the Fire TV 4-Series offers multiple HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB options, along with Wi-Fi support. You can also pair it with accessories like the Fire TV Soundbar, allowing for seamless control with a single remote.

