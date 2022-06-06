Amazfit Bip 3 leaked: Apple Watch clone with 14-day battery life

After launching the Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch last week, it seems that Zepp is preparing to refresh their next smartwatch lineup. The alleged yet unannounced Amazfit Bip 3 was accidentally leaked on the Amazon Brazil website – and now we pretty much know all major features of the budget smartwatch.

TL;DR

Zepp's Amazfit Bip 3 was accidentally listed on Amazon Brazil.

Both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro could feature a wider display and battery life.

The Amazfit Bip 3 is listed with $60 price.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro to sport larger displays and better battery life

Based on the listing, the Amazfit Bip 3 could get a significant display upgrade. The upcoming smartwatch is listed with a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen which is 15 percent wider compared to last year's Amazfit Bip U and Bip U Pro and their 1.43-inch displays. It is also protected with anti-fingerprint 2.5D glass. Unfortunately, it's unclear whether there will be LCD or OLED screens in both models, as we can find both information in the Amazon BR listing.

Despite the wider display, Zepp managed to reduce the thickness of the Amazfit Bip 3 by a large chunk while keeping the 5ATM water resistance rating. The dimension is now pointing to a 7.6 mm thickness which is a rather dramatic change from the 11.4 mm thickness seen on the Bip U. Overall, the look of the smartwatch is flatter and more squarish – comparable to Apple's Watch Series 7.

Zepp's next budget smartwatch is called Amazfit Bip 3 and will feature both a longer battery life and a wider display. / © Amazfit

As for the battery, the slightly bigger 280mAh capacity on the smartwatch is rated to last up to 14 days, a difference of 5 extra days from its predecessor. As usual, those figures go for modest usage. Using the built-in GPS on the Bip 3 Pro could considerably cut the battery life to a few days.

There are now more than 60 sports modes available on the Amazfit Bip 3. This is quite far off from Xiaomi Mi Band 7's offering – but it's also still always questionable how useful those countless sports modes really are. In any case, Amazfit has retained most of the important monitoring functions such as continuous heart rate, stress, Women's health, and blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2).

Pricing and availability of Amazfit Bip 3

Confusingly enough, Amazon has not yet taken down the listing. In terms of pricing, the Amazfit Bip 3 retails for 279 Brazilian reais – or about $60. The vanilla model is available in black, rose pink, and light purple color options.

Which smartwatch design do you prefer: rounded or squarish? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.