Free download of the day: Alpha Backup Pro for Android

Looking for a backup-app without ads and in-app-purchases? Then you should quickly download "Alpha Backup Pro". The app is currently available for free in Googles Play Store. NextPit sums up the most important features and shows you how to download the premium-app.

Here at NextPit, we regularly recommend backing up the most important data on your phone. In an emergency, this is the only way to recover contacts, settings and apps. Although there are many free backup-apps in the Google Play Store, you should consider downloading "Alpha Backup Pro" on the 15th of June.

The Android app normally costs $5.99, but you can currently install it for free. This way you get rid of ads and annoying in-app-promotions. The backup-app collected 4.5 stars with over 9.000 reviews in the Google Play Store. However, your phone needs to be rooted to backup certain types of data.

These files can be backed up without rooting your phone

If you only need to backup apps, app-data, contacts, short-messages and your call-history, Alpha Backup Pro can be used without root-access on your smartphone. If you also need to back up your system settings, rooting your android-device is a necessity. In either case, you have the option to save your backups locally or upload them into your cloud-drive.

Alpha Backup Pro comes in a sleek, functional design! / © NextPit

The developer also included some tools to clean up your phones storage and easy access to a simple command line. A feature for uninstall updates is also nice to have. In summary, Alpha Backup Pro is an interesting app you should definitely try out for free. Not satisfied yet? Then wait for our article on other free apps that will be published later this day!