Four Android and four iOS apps can currently be downloaded for free, although they normally cost money. Those who are quick can keep the apps forever. But the offer is short-lived.

In the two app stores, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Reminder Pro - Reminder ($3.69 ) - If you're forgetful, an app like this can do a lot for you. Not only can reminders be recorded here, but they can also be played out via a widget or push notification. Users can also set recurring reminders (4.2 stars, 2,900 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Tap & Track Calorie Counter ($3.99 ) - This app gives you an overview of your calorie intake. If you want to lose weight or build muscle, there's no getting around an app like this. The advantages: over 500,000 registered products and no advertising (4.2 stars, 6 ratings)

Free Apps with Traps - What to Look Out For

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.