AirPods Pro: Apple launches Service Program

For some months, owners of AirPods Pro have been complaining that one or both headphones start making annoying noises. Now Apple has launched an official service program.

Almost exactly one year ago Apple presented the AirPods Pro. In contrast to the AirPods already known at that time, the Pro version offers, among other things, replaceable silicone tips that can provide a better fitment and active noise cancellation.

This feature is exactly what causes problems for some users, as Apple reports in a new support document. For several months now, there have been repeated complaints from owners that the feature no longer achieves the desired effect after some time. Apple calls this a symptom.

"Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise," Apple says in the service program that has now been launched.

Apple's AirPods Pro is causing problems for some users. / © Ben Miller / AndroidPIT

AirPods Pro: Disturbing noises as a reason to replace

In addition, the company "has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues" that sound problems may be a reason for a possible replacement: "crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone".

According to Apple, headphones manufactured before October 2020 are affected. The service program only covers AirPods Pro, other AirPods models are not affected. The program is valid for affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the headphones.

For replacements, affected owners can contact either Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple directly. For example, an appointment can be made at an Apple Retail Store for repair. There are also reports that an exchange by mail is possible.

If the problem described by Apple is confirmed, the company will exchange either one or both AirPods Pros free of charge. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.