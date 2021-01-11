AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3 are supposedly coming in April

According to recent rumours, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil new AirPods Pro and a new iPhone SE next April. Among other things, the report describes changes to the case of the small Bluetooth headphones.

In the past few hours, Japanese site Macotakara has published alleged plans for Apple's AirPods Pro and the iPhone SE, among other things. The report cites statements from Chinese suppliers.

According to the report, the case of the new AirPods Pro will shrink slightly. Specifically, the dimensions are said to be 46 mm in height and 54 mm in width. The current case measures 45.2 and 60.6 mm, respectively. On the other hand, there should be no change to the thickness, which is currently 21 mm.

AirPods Pro 2: Slimmer charging case for redesigned headphones?

The site did not make any further details about the AirPods Pro. In recent months, however, there has been a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, among others, that the iPhone maker is working on an entirely new design for the AirPods Pro.

According to this report, Apple is reportedly planning to remove the stem of the AirPods Pro entirely. This could make Apple's next generation of true-wireless headphones resemble the Galaxy Buds Live, for example. Instead, an overall rounder design is said to take up more space in the user's ear, making room for the necessary tech. Gurman pointed out, however, that it's not yet certain whether Apple will be able to implement this design.

The iPhone SE (2020) could get a successor in just a few months. / © NextPit

iPhone SE: third generation allegedly also in April 2021

Macotakara also mentioned a third-generation iPhone SE in the latest report. Previous rumours have so far primarily talked about an iPhone SE Plus, a larger variant of the iPhone SE (2020) with a 5.5- or 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 8 Plus could serve as the obvious basis for such a design.

However, the site also does not mention more concrete details about the new iPhone SE 3. The unveiling of a new SE model after just a year would be a bit of a surprise. About four years passed between the presentation of the first and second generation of Apple's affordable smartphone.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said a few months ago that an update of the update of the iPhone SE would appear at the earliest in the second half of 2021.