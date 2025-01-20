Hot topics

AI Arrives on WhatsApp, But It’s Not What You’d Imagine

WhatsApp Messenger KI Chats
© Mika Baumeister via Unsplash
No topic is currently more important for tech companies than Artificial Intelligence. So, it's no surprise that WhatsApp is set to integrate AI features. However, these won’t be in the form of auto-suggestions for typing or message summarization—features you might expect. Instead, AI is arriving on WhatsApp in the form of chatbots: virtual personalities you can chat with about specific topics.

WhatsApp is Being Restructured

WhatsApp is currently divided into four main sections: Chats, Calls, News, and Communities. However, changes are on the horizon. Communities, which currently serve as hubs for groups like organizations or clubs, will be merged into Chats.

This restructuring allows for a more streamlined experience. For instance, organizations or clubs will have dedicated group chats: one for important announcements (admin-only) and another for open discussions where members can exchange information.

This shift also creates space for a new feature: AI chatbots. It’s unclear when this change will officially roll out, but the groundwork is being laid.

WhatsApp Gets AI

In WhatsApp’s upcoming AI section, users will be able to interact with a variety of virtual personalities and assistants. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, promises a diverse selection of AI chatbots, covering everything from entertainment to productivity, and even niche topics. These chatbots will range from fictional characters to expert advisors tailored to specific interests.

The AI chatbots will appear just like regular WhatsApp chats. Each bot will come with a profile photo and a short description. Here are some examples already available in the beta version:

  • Zekeee: Always talk to you.
  • Krity: I always have your back.
  • Hinata Hyuga: Byakugan beauty, at your service.
  • Hania: Your go-to guide for all things.
  • Relationship Coach: Counseling. Support. I help build strong relationships.
  • Psychology Solutions: Unlock the secrets within.

How useful it is to chat with a virtual AI personality is ultimately up to each user. For some, AI-based assistants like a relationship coach or a psychology advisor might feel like a low-stakes alternative to consulting a real-life expert. That said, the quality and reliability of advice from these AIs remain to be seen.

A Gradual Rollout

The introduction of AI chatbots is still in the early stages. For now, the rollout is planned only for the USA, with expansions to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram happening simultaneously in the region. Global availability will likely follow, but there’s no timeline yet.

Stay tuned because the world of messaging just got a lot more futuristic.

Source: Wabetainfo

