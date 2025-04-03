Are you annoyed or even fearful of AI? Perhaps you don't know how to come to terms with the topic? How about being fearful because of losing your job? Or simply because it's unchartered waters and you're skeptical about anything new? If so, this article is for you. I want to allay your fears, point out opportunities, and simultaneously ease you into the world of AI with this simple introduction.

Let's start at the beginning. There will be no fancy tech talk, no lengthy diatribes about "what is AI", no clever prompt suggestions and app recommendations. You will not find any technical jargon nor predictions as to whether profession X will disappear in year Y. I simply want to address those for whom this is perhaps all happening a little too quickly and who have already asked themselves what a "prompt" actually is.

In our tech bubble, we move confidently through the internet, use our smartphones almost blindly, and are able to handle chatting with an AI. Our regular readers aren't that different: Many of them already work with ChatGPT on a professional basis, use Gemini on their smartphones, create images with AI, or compose songs.

Then again, this article is not intended for this core clientele, who are already familiar with AI. The topic of AI will become so important so quickly that we can't leave anyone behind. In light of such urgency, nextpit also wants to take a much more detailed look at the topic in the future, just as we have been talking a lot about AI in podcasts for years. This article is, therefore, explicitly meant for those who have not yet had any contact with artificial intelligence and can get a gentle push forward to get involved today.

"Which jobs are actually threatened by AI?" I come across such similar questions all the time. The news is literally overflowing with dystopian headlines. However, it's not just about whether artificial intelligence will take over our jobs. Time and again, we also read articles and hear experts talking about the fact that humans will soon no longer be able to keep up with AI and that humanity may, therefore, be an endangered species.

I deal with artificial intelligence on a daily basis, both professionally and privately. Yet, I am ambivalent about this topic: Sometimes I'm just excited when I look at the possibilities, but sometimes I'm also scared when I imagine what's in store for us and how we as a society will deal with it.

I don't even want to imagine what it must look like for someone who has never dealt with this topic before. The bubble of those who are still on the outside when it comes to AI is probably actually bigger than we imagine within the tech community.

I'm talking about a bubble in which people live and do not find it easy to deal with technology. I'm also thinking about those who are annoyed by the topic or who have simply had no interest in dealing with it up to now. That's why I want to address these segments precisely today, try to allay their fears a little, and make the advantages of AI more palatable. Without much further ado, let's get started.

Okay, AI and I aren't that close to drinking together yet. But we will be soon! / © nextpit / AI-generated with Google AI Studio

Fear of artificial intelligence: Why AI unsettles many

Two things first:

You certainly don't need to be ashamed of your fear. Fear is basically a justified feeling that should be taken seriously. When it comes to AI, some fears are well-founded, and skepticism is absolutely appropriate.

It doesn't really matter whether your fear, such as a possible job loss, is actually justified or whether your fear is just perceived and abstract. In both cases, this fear must not consume you, and the best way to overcome it is to engage with the topic and the challenge that comes with it.

What are you actually afraid of? Is it a vague feeling of "I don't think I can do this"? Do you have the feeling that you've lost touch? Or do you think AI is dangerous? I would like to apologize for the latter on behalf of my colleagues. Yes, journalism is definitely to blame in part. Articles that invite you to click and read them should be spectacular, and that's why we sometimes formulate our headlines and texts a little too dramatically, I'm afraid. However, please don't let that put you off.

Maybe it's not fear at all. Perhaps you are simply annoyed by the excessive attention the topic is currently receiving in the media. No matter what it is about AI that unsettles you, according to a Bitkom study from 2024 (PDF), 48% of respondents believe that AI is taking control over humans, 44% are generally afraid of AI, and 37% would prefer to live in a world without AI altogether.

In summary, this fear can be attributed to several factors:

Awe of technology & lack of knowledge: Many people believe that AI is complicated and can only be understood by experts. They don't realize that modern AI tools are deliberately designed to be easy to use – often no more complicated than a normal Google search.

Fear of job loss: AI is often perceived as a threat to traditional professions rather than an opportunity to make work easier.

Negative headlines & science fiction dystopian outlook: Media reports about AI missteps or surveillance systems fuel fears instead of providing factual information about the benefits of the technology.

I can only recommend one thing if you have not yet dared tackle the topic of AI. Feel free to be skeptical, but don't be unnecessarily fearful of using this technology. Any of us can get started very easily, such as by using a free chatbot on our smartphone. I will touch more on this subject later.

Opportunities offered by AI: Why it's worth coming to terms with it

There is something important to understand: Even if you're a little apprehensive of AI, we're not going to get the proverbial genie back in the bottle. AI will spread and permeate all areas of life, making it as ubiquitous as the internet and as commonplace as electricity from a power socket. That's why it's so important to leave this fear behind and learn to recognize the massive opportunities that accompany it.

What opportunities? I'll share a handful of examples:

AI as a personal assistant

Do you use Siri on your smartphone or Alexa at home? If so, take these tools a big step further, making them even more useful and convenient to use. You can have emails or other texts summarized in a jiffy, have your emails proofread and checked for expression, tone, and errors, and have them improved if necessary. You can generate shopping lists, have menus or any other desired text translated into your language, create recipes based on available food, and so much more. AI on your smartphone is like your Google Assistant on steroids.

AI on the job: Not a replacement, but a supplement

The struggle is real: Artificial intelligence will lead to massive upheavals in the workplace. Of course, the construction worker or baker will feel this differently or later than a clerk in the office. Nevertheless, it is advisable to start thinking today about what it will mean when AI enters the workplace. What it definitely doesn't mean is, "AI will steal your job tomorrow." It simply means taking advantage of the opportunities that artificial intelligence offers.

Think about the tasks that annoy you the most (no, not meetings, you still have to attend those ^_^). For example, data can be automatically recognized in emails and transferred to forms. Your emails can already be composed by an AI, allowing applications to be automatically processed. For instance, an insurance company can automatically analyze damage reports and send them to the relevant employees.

I imagine super-stressed people working for the authorities who tend to be in public service, and these are more often annoying than not while we, the public, either have to wait forever for appointments or are processed in a careless and rushed manner. In the future, such staff will have much less paperwork to deal with and will, therefore, simply have more time to deal with the important things, especially the public whom they serve.

Of course, jobs will also be lost in the future if the workload is significantly reduced. This is not a zero-sum game, as completely new professions will emerge. Perhaps this development is also an opportunity to find a much more suitable field of activity or to redefine your scope of responsibility completely. What this section of the article should leave you with is that AI does not steal jobs but can support you in your work so that you are less stressed and more productive.

AI as a creativity boost

This point applies to both private and professional use. Sometimes, we find ourselves at a creative impasse. How do I formulate this letter of congratulations or strike the right note in a condolence message? How do I find the perfect word to rhyme in my lyrics? How do I begin my blog article, or how do I structure it? How about obtaining help with my fabulous new business idea? AI will compose an illustrated bedtime story on demand, in which your little child plays the leading role, create a whole song about your favorite person, and so much more.

The only limit is your imagination. Working with AI not only gives you great results in no time at all but also tests and trains your imagination. Try it out!

Call to action: How to begin right away

Perhaps you are still wondering where this article is going or how it benefits you. If you're asking yourself this question, then you're probably one of those who already know a lot more about AI than the specific people I wanted to address.

My words are not meant to reinvent the wheel or explain in detail what artificial intelligence is already capable of today. Instead, I just want to provide a little impetus for anyone who has not dealt with AI yet. Often, the hurdle is as simple as not getting started, making this a gentle nudge in, hopefully, the right direction.

Over the last few weeks, I've listened to many smart people like Mo Gawdat talk about AI. When asked what you should do to get started, their advice is exactly what I recommend here: Just get started! Set up an account and install a chatbot like ChatGPT, Claude, or Google Gemini on your computer or smartphone to see what happens. Within ChatGPT, you can also use Dall-E to generate images or try out image tools such as leonardo.ai. If you just want to create songs for free, you can do that with Suno or, even better, Riffusion.

Just do me this favor if you've never tried AI before. You can't really go wrong with it. Begin today and play around with these apps. You don't have to spend any money, book any courses, or attend any further training; just try them out and experience where and how AI can make your life easier, more fun, or more efficient.

One last thing: This article is intentionally meant for total newbies to AI or those who have yet to venture into this exciting world. If you have people around you who have never tried artificial intelligence out, please do me a favor by informing and encouraging them. Either let them read this article or show them the tools mentioned above.

Lastly, please let us know if you have any ideas on how we should address AI in the future. Do you need tutorials on specific platforms or more news on new developments, or do you have any other ideas that might benefit everyone? Let us know in the comments, and we'll think about it!