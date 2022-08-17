Unlimited playtime: Adidas launches self-charging RPT-02 Sol headphones

Adidas is continuing to expand its wearable offering. The latest earphones from the apparel brand are the RPT-02 Sol, the successor to the RPT-01. These are over-ear Bluetooth headphones that lack noise cancelling function but get plenty of battery life and even a possible infinite playtime through its solar charging headband.

TL;DR

Adidas' new on-ear headphones have solar charging capabilities.

The RPT-02 Sol headphones don't come with noise cancellation but boast up to 80-hour battery life.

Adidas says that unlimited playback is possible on RPT-02 Sol.

The self-charging headphones retail for $229 and will be released on August 23rd.

Adidas' RPT-02 Sol are made through a collaboration with Zound Industries. More than half of the headphones are made of recycled plastic and nylon. In addition, the headband itself uses the Powerfoyle solar charging cells similarly found on Urbanista's self-charging Phoenix ANC earbuds. Both the inner headband and ear cushions are washable while the entire device gets IPX4 water resistance rating, which is enough for sweat and splashes.

The self-charging headphones have an impressive 80-hour battery life rating on a single charge, but it can be prolonged using its solar charging headband. More importantly, the RPT-02 Sol can be charged with natural or artificial light. However, Adidas didn't specify how many hours are added when you're tapping from the sun's energy. Regardless, the company says that unlimited playback is possible if with adequate light source.

Adidas says its RPT-02 Sol headphones could get unlimited playtime / © Adidas

In terms of audio properties, the headphones lack noise cancellation feature. Instead, these come with large 45mm dynamic audio drivers. There is also a Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity paired with an Adidas app. Aside from the control knob, users can customize the integrated action button on the headphones as well as select equalizer presets. Voice assistant is supported but through pressing the action button.

The Adidas RPT-02 Sol headphones with solar charging are available in grey or yellow colorways. These will be launched on August 23 for the price of $229.