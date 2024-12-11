Hot topics

Android 101: Easy Steps to Add Live Weather Widgets on Your Lock Screen

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Adding weather live widgets android lock screen how to
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Want to display live weather updates on your Android lock screen? Android allows widgets like weather for quick access to real-time info. This guide covers Samsung Galaxy devices on One UI and third-party app options for other Android users.

In earlier Android versions, specifically Android 4.4 KitKat, users could natively add widgets to the lock screen, allowing access to essential information such as live weather updates and forecasts without unlocking the device. However, this feature was removed after only a year.

Fortunately, some manufacturers reintroduced lock screen widget support through custom interfaces, such as Samsung’s One UI. Additionally, several third-party apps offer customizable lock screen widgets. Below, we explain how to add weather widgets on Samsung devices and through third-party apps.

Adding Weather Widgets on Samsung Galaxy Devices

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet running One UI 3 (based on Android 11) or later versions like One UI 7, adding weather and other widgets to the lock screen is straightforward through the built-in customization feature.

How to Add Weather Widgets on the Samsung Lock Screen:

  1. Long press an empty area on the lock screen to begin editing. Alternatively, go to Settings > Wallpaper & Style > Lock Screen.
  2. Tap the widget area to open the widget selection card.
  3. Scroll through the available widgets and select Weather.
  4. Tap the weather widget you want to add.
  5. Tap Done to save your changes.
A smartphone screen displaying a weather widget with the time, date, and weather conditions.
In Wallpapers and style, tap on the lock screen. © nextpit
Weather widget showing Lag-Asan, 29°C, with current time 5:55 AM.
Tap on the widget card on the lock screen. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying a weather widget and various app options, including Weather, Battery, and Calendar.
Tap on the Weather widgets to see widgets. © nextpit
Weather widget showing current temperature, precipitation, moon phase, AQI, and sunrise/sunset times.
Start adding or removing weather widgets, which you can add up to four depending on the size. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying a weather widget with humidity at 9%, time 5:55 AM, temperature 29°C, and 0 precipitation.
You'll find the weather widgets on the lock screen. © nextpit

Note: Samsung's One UI only supports up to three or four weather widgets on the lock screen. Customization options include rearranging, adding, and removing widgets, though advanced customization features are limited.

Adding Weather Widgets Using Third-Party Applications

If your device doesn’t support native lock screen widgets or you want more customization options, several third-party apps provide powerful alternatives. Both free and paid versions are available, offering advanced widget functionality.

Lock Screen OS (free)

For a free solution, Lock Screen OS is one of the most popular apps offering lock screen widgets, including weather updates. It is a verified app but contains ads as part of the free service. Additionally, enabling the app requires granting Android Accessibility Services permissions, which gives the app access to certain system features—a consideration some users may find concerning.

How to Set Up Lock Screen OS:

  1. Install and launch the app, following the initial setup prompts.
  2. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Downloaded Apps.
  3. Toggle on Use Lock Screen OS and tap OK to confirm.
  4. Enable Lock Screen in the app settings.
  5. Go to your lock screen, long press an empty area, and tap Customize.
  6. Select the desired weather widgets.
  7. Tap Done to save your customization.
Lock screen settings menu with option to enable lock screen and change wallpaper.
Launch the app and finish setting it up and then enable the lock screen widget. © nextpit
Accessibility settings menu showing options like Accessibility button and Downloaded apps.
You'll be directed to the Accessibility settings, tap on the Downloaded apps. © nextpit
Downloaded apps screen showing 'Lock Screen' option toggled off.
Select Lock Screen. © nextpit
Lock screen settings with 'Use Lock Screen' toggle and options for shortcuts and app information.
Toggle on Use Lock Screen to grant it access to the accessibility services. © nextpit
Warning screen about sensitive permission for notifications on a mobile device.
Wait and tap Ok to confirm. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying date, time, and an option to add a weather widget.
Once enabled, go to the lock screen and tap on the empty area to start editing. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying weather widget with thunderstorm details, time, and date.
After tapping the widget card, you can select which widgets to add. © nextpit
Weather widget showing a thunderstorm, 28°C, with humidity and time details.
Tap the Save button to save changes. © nextpit

Lockscreen Widgets (paid)

If you prefer a cleaner interface without intrusive ads, consider the paid app Lockscreen Widgets, which costs between $1 and $2. This app supports extensive customization options, including resizing, repositioning, and combining widgets for a more personalized lock screen experience.

How to Set Up Lockscreen Widgets:

  1. Install and launch the app, following the on-screen instructions.
  2. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Downloaded Apps.
  3. Select Lockscreen Widgets and toggle it on.
  4. Tap OK to confirm the permissions.
  5. Open the app and tap Add Widget.
  6. Choose the weather widget you want to display.
  7. Adjust the widget size and position on the lock screen.
A smartphone screen displaying an Accessibility settings page with a purple background and a 'More Info' button.
Launch the Lockscreen widget app and then set it up. © nextpit
Accessibility settings on a smartphone, highlighting 'Downloaded apps'.
In the Accessibility settings, tap on Downloaded apps. © nextpit
Settings screen for downloaded apps, highlighting 'Lockscreen Widgets' off.
Select Lockscreen widget and then toggle it on. © nextpit
Lock screen notification warning about sensitive permissions and potential risks.
Wait and confirm to proceed. © nextpit
Settings screen for Lock Screen Widgets with options for enabling and disabling widgets.
Enable Widget on the app. © nextpit
Widget selection screen showing AccuWeather options for 3 Days Dark and 3 Days Light.
Select or search for widgets to add. You can add multiple widgets. © nextpit
Lockscreen displaying time, date, and weather forecast for Lag-Asan, PH with fast charging status.
You can resize and customize the widget on the lock screen. © nextpit

Lockscreen Widgets supports various widget types beyond weather, offering a comprehensive lock screen customization experience.

Does your device support lock screen widgets? Which widgets do you find most useful? Share your experiences and suggestions on customizing the lock screen with us in the comments!

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing