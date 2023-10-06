3 reasons why you might quit a job you’ve just started

It happens to everyone at some point in their career. You evaluate your options, negotiate the interview process and accept a coveted new role, only to realize that your new position may not be all you hoped.

Once that feeling that you’re in the wrong place hits, it can be hard to shake, but what is it that brings on this feeling of dread? There can be a broad range of reasons why one might decide it’s time to move on sooner rather than later; what’s just as important is how you come to that conclusion and what to do next.

A report by Bamboo HR reveals that 31% of employees have left a new role within six months. In the post-pandemic landscape. Individuals feel more in control of their environment and career, as well as their work-life balance, and are more willing to make a change if they’re not comfortable. Broadly speaking, here are the three overarching reasons why you might decide to move on in the first six to 12 months of a role:

Not fitting in with the company culture

Whether it’s a big company or a small business, joining a new team can bring on a sort of culture shock. In some cases, an individual might feel like they don’t fit in socially, or perhaps once they learn more about company policies or objectives, it becomes clear they’re not in sync with their own values.

Misunderstanding the value of their role

It is said that potential employers often over promise when it comes to canvassing for new talent. Claiming that employees have a certain level of decision-making autonomy, for example, or promising certain benefits that never materialize, can backfire. If you find yourself with a certain image of how your new role will be in terms of management or leadership, anything other than that can make the relationship turn sour before long.

The role is different from what was described or advertised

This is slightly different from the above in that the role itself may be fundamentally different than what was advertised. Perhaps an individual might find themselves tasked with sales operations unexpectedly, or responsibilities that they feel are unsuited to their experience or skills, it’s another reason they might decide they don’t have a long-term future in the organization.

You could drill into each of those points and come up with some more detailed examples, but for the most part, don’t consider yourself a prima donna if you’ve got that sinking feeling. For one thing, it is an employer’s responsibility to create a positive working environment for all staff, plus there is an ethical consideration to ostensibly duping a candidate into accepting a role under false pretenses.

What to do?

No matter the reason, if you hate your new job and aren’t sure what to do next, don’t panic; it’s not the end of the world, but it is vital that you think carefully before jumping ship.

Here’s how to go about weighing up your options before taking the next step…

Know what isn’t working

The first thing you should do is list the elements you feel aren’t working. After this, the challenges may feel more manageable.

Evaluate whether things are likely to change

With a better idea of what you’re up against, you may find yourself feeling more confident about how things will evolve in the coming months

Focus on the good things

Look at what’s right too. Working hours, benefits and other elements could end up being a worthy price to pay for the discomfort, especially if those challenges are somewhat temporary.

Speak to your line manager

The Work Institute reports that replacing any staff member will cost up to 33% of their salary, so there’s a good chance they’ll fight to keep you. Take your concerns to your superior. If there’s something that can be done, they will surely be willing to work with you.

Form a timeline

Commit to giving the role a chance while your concerns simmer; talk to others about it and work at building relationships with your coworkers. If you’re still not convinced, you can be confident in your next move.

This article was written by Doug Whelan.