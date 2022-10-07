3 great tech roles to apply for this week

The tech scene is currently experiencing levels of growth we haven’t seen since the early days of the Silicon Valley bubble, with IT expenditure expected to hit $4.5 trillion by early 2023 – a 5.5% increase.

The increased demand for cloud-based services brought on from our permanent move to hybrid work as a result of the pandemic, and the growth of everything-as-a-service platforms has resulted in a talent shortage across the tech sector, meaning professionals and those with experience are in a stronger position than ever before.

In fact, a global survey of tech workers recently showed that those who are interested in moving roles, can demand a financial increase of up to 12% on salaries that are, on average, higher than normal. And that’s before non-financial benefits such as stock options, equity programmes, healthcare and pension contributions are taken into account.

If you’re not already working in the tech sector don’t worry, all is not lost. While there are opportunities for support office staff across communications, human resources and sales, there are also huge advantages in upskilling and switching sectors.

In fact, 38% of workers who recently moved into the tech sector from other industries said they did so to avail of the financial benefits as well as the continued opportunity for progression which can be lacking in other roles. Cloud-based roles especially provide opportunity for progression as well as an extra level of job security as demand for cloud-based platforms and support across all businesses continues to grow.

Interested in taking advantage of the tech renaissance? Here are three great tech jobs from the NextPit job board to apply for this week across the most in demand areas of cyber security, AI and cloud-based roles.

Cyber Security

Security Systems Engineer, Tesla

The Role: As a Security Infrastructure Engineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the operational availability of Tesla's physical security systems

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for working with wider security teams, coordinating all aspects of systems management, including the patching and maintenance of the server infrastructure.

The Requirements: You need five or more years’ of experience designing, installing, and maintaining security infrastructure for corporate, manufacturing, and retail facilities. As well as expert knowledge of low voltage electrical systems, video management systems, access control systems, and other technical security systems and devices.

Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence Engineer, Amazon

The Role: Working with the wider Amazon customer engagement team, the Business Intelligence Engineer will work to run constant experiments, creating insight discovery platforms, and building models to help product managers, engineers, UX experts, and fellow scientists create amazing products.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for working on projects such as developing dashboards that govern strategy, execution, and decision-making for an entire organization.

The Requirements: You will have four years’ of relevant experience as a BI engineer, data engineer, business analyst or similar role, and proven success in communicating with users, other technical teams, and senior management to collect requirements and deliver impact on business intelligence tasks.

Cloud

Cloud Developer, Apple

The Role: As a Cloud Developer you will be responsible for building the next generation of user experiences for various applications.

The Responsibilities: You will partner with internal and external teams directly on different solutions, as well as partner with security and compliance teams on various security and compliance campaigns in the cloud, while developing models to optimize cost.

The Requirements: You need four years’ software development experience as well as knowledge of database systems. Development experience in angular or react, or similar UI solutions will be plus, but not required.

