Christmas brings two great things together: Most of us have a lot of free time these days—and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime Video provide us with plenty of Christmas movies and series to fill that free time. In this article, we reveal what's new from the major streaming providers in 2024 for the festive season.

Yes, yes—it's really nice to watch movies like "Three Wishes for Cinderella" or even "Die Hard". But of course, we also crave fresh stories. Especially in times that aren't always easy, we just need a good dose of romcoms at Christmas, don't we?

Christmas stories in particular allow us to wallow in romance, heartache, pain, and kitsch on a massive scale and always hope for a happy ending. That's why we're delighted that we're once again being offered so much new content from streaming providers this year. We'll tell you what's going on with the most important services:

Christmas on Netflix

Every year we find a huge selection of Christmas content on Netflix. This includes classics such as "The Grinch" or "Klaus", but also fresh content. "A snowman brought to life, a mystery with Lindsay Lohan and a striptease for a good cause: That's Christmas on Netflix! A wide selection of classics, romcoms, animated adventures, and festive music from pop star Sabrina Carpenter". That's how Netflix itself sums up its new Christmas program. But of course, they have more to offer—Netflix has a total of 140 Christmas titles at the start! But here are the new releases:

Our Little Secret —We see Lindsey Lohan again in a Christmas movie: an ex-couple discovers that their new partners are siblings. And of course, now they all have to spend Christmas together.

Are these suggestions not enough for you? Then take a look at Netflix's special Christmas page with all the festive films and series.

Christmas on Amazon Prime

With films such as "Three Wishes for Cinderella", "A Merry Christmas" and "Love Needs No Holidays", Amazon Prime Video also has a lot on offer that is celebrated by many movies and Christmas fans every year. But these are the new highlights of the Christmas program:

Red One: Christmas Alert —Christmas action with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans might be something for you? Then you might want to give Red One a chance.

Christmas at Disney+ and Paramount+

Disney is not only a film heavyweight, but also has a lot of Christmas content (overview page) on its streaming platform, such as "Home Alone". However, there isn't an excessive amount of Christmas novelties there, which is why I also take a look outside the box to see what can be found on Paramount+. (By the way, if you're not really in the mood for Christmas, Paramount has really strong series such as "From" or "Evil", and brand new: "Dexter: Original Sin").

A lot of fuss about Christmas (Disney+) —What's so special about Christmas again? In this touching story, social worker Eddie (played by Ludacris) has to learn this again through his young daughter.

Okay, even the biggest Christmas enthusiasts have a lot to do now if they want to watch everything new you can stream for Christmas. Tell us if there's anything that has completely won you over - or if there are any new movies that we should have mentioned here.