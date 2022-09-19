1More SonoFlow: New ANC wireless headphones with up to 3 days battery
1More is updating its LDAC-capable noise cancelling headphones with the new SonoFlow. These wireless over-ear headsets come with robust battery life along with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification that are similarly found on other audio products of the Chinese company.
TL;DR
- 1More expands its noise cancelling wireless headphones lineup.
- The 1More SonoFlow over-ear headphones boast up to 70 hours battery life.
- 1More is offering discount code that brings the SonoFlow down to $80.
SonoFlow's lossless audio codec
The lightweight 1More SonoFlow headphones do not carry the flashy design of their wired counterparts. Instead, this foldable pair get a minimalistic finish along with several physical buttons and accented inner earcups and ports. There is also a 40mm audio driver on each can coupled with lossless LDAC codec and Hi-Res certifications.
Unfortunately, users will be stuck with a dated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and missing Google's Fast Pair switching feature. What's offered here is a dual-device connection which allows you to connect the headphones to two sources.
1More is utilizing a proprietary QueitMax noise cancellation on its SonoFlow rather than having an adaptive version. 1More says there are five ENC mics (environmental noise cancelling) that are also used for voice calls. A transparency mode is present like on 1More Evo TWS and can be accessed either by the mobile app or built-in switch.
Battery and pricing of 1More SonoFlow
Battery life on the SonoFlow is rated up to 70 hours with ANC turned-off and 50 hours with the feature on. The latter numbers are comparable to Soundcore's Q45 and still doubled compared to Bose's QuietComfort SE 1-day playtime. Moreover, charging the device takes 80 minutes through the USB-C port.
1More is already selling the SonoFlow at a discount from Amazon US. The original price is $100, but using a special coupon code of "SONOFLOW20" at checkout will save you $20. Only black colorway is available. Meanwhile, 1More is scheduled to launch its new wireless headphones soon in other markets including Europe.
Via: NotebookCheck Source: 1More
