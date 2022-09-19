Tech & Community
1More SonoFlow: New ANC wireless headphones with up to 3 days battery

Authored by: Jade Bryan
1More SonoFlow launch BT headphones ANC
© 1More

1More is updating its LDAC-capable noise cancelling headphones with the new SonoFlow. These wireless over-ear headsets come with robust battery life along with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification that are similarly found on other audio products of the Chinese company.

TL;DR

  • 1More expands its noise cancelling wireless headphones lineup.
  • The 1More SonoFlow over-ear headphones boast up to 70 hours battery life.
  • 1More is offering discount code that brings the SonoFlow down to $80.

SonoFlow's lossless audio codec

The lightweight 1More SonoFlow headphones do not carry the flashy design of their wired counterparts. Instead, this foldable pair get a minimalistic finish along with several physical buttons and accented inner earcups and ports. There is also a 40mm audio driver on each can coupled with lossless LDAC codec and Hi-Res certifications.

Unfortunately, users will be stuck with a dated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and missing Google's Fast Pair switching feature. What's offered here is a dual-device connection which allows you to connect the headphones to two sources.

1More SonoFlow
1More SonoFlow Over-ear in black color / © 1More / Screenshot: NextPit

1More is utilizing a proprietary QueitMax noise cancellation on its SonoFlow rather than having an adaptive version. 1More says there are five ENC mics (environmental noise cancelling) that are also used for voice calls. A transparency mode is present like on 1More Evo TWS and can be accessed either by the mobile app or built-in switch.

Battery and pricing of 1More SonoFlow

Battery life on the SonoFlow is rated up to 70 hours with ANC turned-off and 50 hours with the feature on. The latter numbers are comparable to Soundcore's Q45 and still doubled compared to Bose's QuietComfort SE 1-day playtime. Moreover, charging the device takes 80 minutes through the USB-C port.

1More is already selling the SonoFlow at a discount from Amazon US. The original price is $100, but using a special coupon code of "SONOFLOW20" at checkout will save you $20. Only black colorway is available. Meanwhile, 1More is scheduled to launch its new wireless headphones soon in other markets including Europe.

Via: NotebookCheck Source: 1More

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
