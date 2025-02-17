Hot topics

YouTube TV Retains Paramount Content: What This Means for Your Subscription

Google TV Gemini AI features
© Google
YouTube TV has announced that it has reached an agreement with Paramount, preventing a potential blackout of the media giant's channels. This follows last week's warning that subscribers could lose access to Paramount-owned networks, including CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, if a new deal was not reached.

Paramount’s content and channels were among the first to be available on YouTube TV when the service launched in the U.S. several years ago. However, this relationship was nearly disrupted when YouTube TV revealed that it had not yet finalized a deal to renew its contract with Paramount ahead of the February 12 deadline. In anticipation of a potential service disruption, YouTube TV even outlined refund guidelines for affected users.

A day after the warning, YouTube TV announced that it had secured a short-term extension with Paramount, ensuring that its channels remained available while negotiations continued.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, and more. With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels and add-ons, including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and will enable more user choice in the future. To our subscribers, we appreciate your patience while we negotiated on your behalf.”

On February 15, 2025, YouTube TV officially confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) and its support page that it had reached a "fair agreement" with Paramount. As a result, national and local CBS affiliates, along with Paramount-owned channels, will remain available on the platform.

What This Means for YouTube TV Subscribers

The renewed partnership means that YouTube TV users can continue accessing Paramount’s premium content, including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME as an add-on, in addition to the core channel lineup. Subscribers will also retain access to DVR (Digital Video Recorder) functionality for Paramount’s channels.

Beyond its paid channels, YouTube TV has been expanding its free streaming offerings. As of early 2024, it provides over 170 free streaming TV channels. However, Google has been making changes to this lineup—removing and adding new channels—while keeping the total count above 170.

Have you tried YouTube TV in the U.S.? Which channels on the service are most important to you? Let us know in the comments!

Source: YouTube

Recommended articles
Latest articles
