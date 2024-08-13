Xiaomi has been churning out fitness trackers for years under the Smart Band series. Its 9th generation Smart Band wearable was introduced in China last year and now, it seems the Smart Band 9 is going to arrive on the international scene very soon.

The first sighting of this fitness tracker was on Xiaomi’s Netherlands website (via Android Planet). It listed the Smart Band 9 as being open for pre-orders and will be launched in the country. Sales of the Smart Band 9 will commence on August 16 via the company’s local online store.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9's price

The new Xiaomi smart fitness tracker costs €39.99 ($43) in the Netherlands. It will be offered in pink, black, silver, and blue shades, with various strap styles available.

On a separate note, frequent leaker Mystery Lupin shared alleged images of these straps on X. The materials depict braided, leather, and silicone bands as some of the available options. However, it’s unknown how much these will cost in addition to the bundled silicone strap.

Xiaomi's Smart Band 9 will be offered in different wrist strap styles. / © Xiaomi NL

There’s no word on when the Smart Band 9 will be available in other countries apart from the Netherlands. The leak added we should expect it to arrive “soon.”

It also appears the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 will undercut Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fit 3 wearable in terms of price. Samsung's fitness tracker was launched earlier this year and is priced at $99 a pop in the USA.

Likewise, we don’t know whether the Smart Band 9 will be made available in the States. Based on what we know, Xiaomi’s Smart Band 8 can be purchased from online retailers for about $40.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 specifications and features

The Smart Band 9 features the same elliptical and lightweight form factor as its predecessor and weighs only 27.4 grams with a strap. It has a 1.62-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The device supports more than 150 workouts and is rated with a 50-meter water resistance to support water activities.

According to Xiaomi, the Smart Band 9 has a 16 percent more accurate heart rate sensor than the Smart Band 8 (review). The company also touted the tracker can monitor and detect breathing issues during sleep.

In addition, the battery life is rated to last 9 days between charges in smart mode with the Always-on Display enabled, or approximately 21 days if the latter is disabled. In terms of connectivity, you’ll receive NFC for wireless tap-to-pay, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

