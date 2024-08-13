Hot topics

Xiaomi's Smart Band 9 Priced Cheaper Than the Galaxy Fit 3

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Watch
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Xiaomi has been churning out fitness trackers for years under the Smart Band series. Its 9th generation Smart Band wearable was introduced in China last year and now, it seems the Smart Band 9 is going to arrive on the international scene very soon.

The first sighting of this fitness tracker was on Xiaomi’s Netherlands website (via Android Planet). It listed the Smart Band 9 as being open for pre-orders and will be launched in the country. Sales of the Smart Band 9 will commence on August 16 via the company’s local online store.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9's price

The new Xiaomi smart fitness tracker costs €39.99 ($43) in the Netherlands. It will be offered in pink, black, silver, and blue shades, with various strap styles available.

On a separate note, frequent leaker Mystery Lupin shared alleged images of these straps on X. The materials depict braided, leather, and silicone bands as some of the available options. However, it’s unknown how much these will cost in addition to the bundled silicone strap.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness tracker
Xiaomi's Smart Band 9 will be offered in different wrist strap styles. / © Xiaomi NL

There’s no word on when the Smart Band 9 will be available in other countries apart from the Netherlands. The leak added we should expect it to arrive “soon.”

It also appears the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 will undercut Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fit 3 wearable in terms of price. Samsung's fitness tracker was launched earlier this year and is priced at $99 a pop in the USA.

Likewise, we don’t know whether the Smart Band 9 will be made available in the States. Based on what we know, Xiaomi’s Smart Band 8 can be purchased from online retailers for about $40.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 specifications and features

The Smart Band 9 features the same elliptical and lightweight form factor as its predecessor and weighs only 27.4 grams with a strap. It has a 1.62-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The device supports more than 150 workouts and is rated with a 50-meter water resistance to support water activities.

According to Xiaomi, the Smart Band 9 has a 16 percent more accurate heart rate sensor than the Smart Band 8 (review). The company also touted the tracker can monitor and detect breathing issues during sleep.

In addition, the battery life is rated to last 9 days between charges in smart mode with the Always-on Display enabled, or approximately 21 days if the latter is disabled. In terms of connectivity, you’ll receive NFC for wireless tap-to-pay, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Do you prefer using a fitness tracker than a smartwatch? What advantages does this wearable device have that you think is most practical? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Via: Android Planet NL Source: Xiaomi NL, Mystery Lupin on X

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing