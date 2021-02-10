Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 10 series on March 10

Xiaomi is readying the launch of the successors to its popular Redmi Note 9 lineup next month. The Chinese smartphone major recently confirmed that the first of the Redmi Note 10 series devices would be announced exactly a month from today – on March 10, 2021.

It was back in March 2020 that Xiaomi took covers off the then-new Redmi Note 9 series devices that included the Redmi Note 9, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. A year on, the company is ready to launch its successors. While we do not know the naming scheme for this year, the new phones shall most probably go on sale under the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro monikers.

The confirmation of the launch date for the Redmi Note 10 series came from none other than Manu Kumar Jain who is the Managing Director or Xiaomi India, and the company’s Global VP. He uploaded a poster confirming the launch of the new phones on Twitter. We have also received an official press release from Xiaomi India talking about the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 10 series.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚, 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! 🚀



Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁



I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote 🔟 #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021

While Xiaomi stopped short of sharing complete details, the launch poster seems to indicate that it will feature a 90Hz display and that in India, it will go on sale exclusively via Amazon. There have been a few leaks surrounding the Redmi Note 10 series in the past but most of the details surrounding the phone continue to remain under wraps.

Precious leaks did indicate that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be offered in 6/64GB, 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB storage options with bronze, blue, and gray colour options. The more affordable Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, is likely to come in 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB options and three colour options; white, green, and grey.

Note that all the bit about the storage and colour options are mere rumours as of now. Personally, I think Xiaomi will offer the Redmi Note 9 in either a 4/128GB or 6/128GB option since 64GB of storage is simply not enough even on budget phones in 2021.

In case you were looking to get a new affordable smartphone, you might want to hold that purchase and wait for what Xiaomi has to offer?