Xiaomi wants you to store your TWS earbuds inside your smartphone

A 3D rendering based on a patent filed by Xiaomi shows a smartphone with true wireless headphones integrated. Are we going too far?

Once again, it was the Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital that acquired Xiaomi's patents and brought them to life with 3D renderings. You can see a smartphone with two compartments in the upper left and right corners to accommodate wireless headphones.

These renderings by LetsGoDigital are based on precisely two patents. One filed by Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software in China. The other registered by the Chinese giant with the International System of Industrial Designs in The Hague, which is part of WIPO, the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Built-in wireless headphones that could act as speakers

Xiaomi seems to be considering the possibility of installing cylinders on top of the case of one of its smartphones, which serve as a storage compartment for the two wireless earbuds. One could compare this system to the compartment of the S-Pen for Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones.

If you take a closer look at the animation above, you'll notice that the headphones swivel. When stored in their respective compartments, the speakers of each earpiece are therefore facing upwards, towards the outside of the smartphone.

Xiaomi's integrated earphones could be rotated to serve as speakers. / © LetsGoDigital

According to LetsGoDigital, this would mean that once stored in the smartphone, the true wireless headphones could act as speakers for the smartphone. This seems way too avant-garde for the current market.

With the miniaturization of drivers or membranes implied by the form factor of wireless headphones, it's hard to imagine these small devices spitting out enough sound to reach the volume and quality of a conventional loudspeaker.

And that's not to mention the technical limitations of integrating two earphones into a smartphone. Imagine how thick it would have to be. You'd end up with a huge brick-like the Energizer Power Max P18K.

Add to that the hygiene issues and the impact that such an integration would have on your smartphone's battery, and the possibility of seeing this type of concept coming to market in the near future seems even more fanciful.

What do you think of this concept? Let us know in the comments.