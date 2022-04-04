New e-scooter from Xiaomi: With a long range and a fair price

Xiaomi has launched a new e-scooter under its "Navee" subsidiary brand. Besides many great features, the Navee N65 attracts with a fair price. It is still unknowing if the e-scooter will be available in the US, but since you can already find some earlier Xiaomi models, anything is possible.

The Chinese company now impressively proves this with a very exciting e-scooter. The Xiaomi ecosystem also includes the Navee brand and the Navee N65, which has already been released in China, now wants to conquer European market and, maybe, even the US.

Xiaomi is a very busy company, which not only offers us top smartphones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro . In the portfolio, there is almost everything from the robot dog Cyberdog to the transparent TV Mi TV Lux . So it's no surprise that Xiaomi is also represented in the mobility sector.

Fast, long range, compact: e-scooter with many advantages

The device is exceptionally well-equipped for its price range. It starts with a 500-watt motor. Not only does it allow you to travel at speeds of up to 25 km/h in three different speed modes, but it also lets you climb inclines of up to 25%.

In addition, Navee has such a large battery that, in combination with recuperation, i.e. the recovery of energy during braking, ranges of up to 65 kilometers can be achieved. Also on board is a lighting system as well as an LED dashboard that you can control via the associated app. To ensure that people weighing up to 120 kg have plenty of room, there is a 17-centimeter wide footboard with a silicone coating that promises the right slip resistance. The brakes are applied at both the front and rear thanks to a combination of EABS.

Unlike many other scooters where 8-inch tires have to suffice, the Navee N65 has 10-inch ones. This helps you navigate obstacles more easily. The e-scooter also features an extremely smart folding mechanism. Thanks to the rotating steering wheel, you can fold the scooter very compactly and take it comfortably with you to the train, for example.

The scooter folds up so small / © geekbuying

In the comments, you can tell us whether the Navee N65 is still an exciting e-scooter model for you, or whether you'd rather leave it alone. And let us know if we should discuss the topic of mobility more often again.