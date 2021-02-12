Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a secondary display, supports 120x zoom

Days after Xiaomi announced the global launch of the Mi 11, the second handset from the same series has unceremoniously appeared in a video. The new handset is reportedly called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra - and by the looks of it - this is the Mi 11 equivalent of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The upcoming handset was leaked by a Filipino YouTuber known as Tech Buff PH who has since then made the video private.

120x Zoom, 50MP main camera sensor

The first thing you notice about the Mi11 Ultra is the massive camera bump that reportedly holds the 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and another 48MP sensor mated to a periscope lens. The YouTuber showcases two different units in the video. The inscriptions on the camera modules are different on these two models. The text on the white model reads “120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera” while the text on the back model reads “120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1. The change could be because these are prototype units.

A screengrab from the video that has now been pulled / © TechBuff

While we know that the camera supports 120X zoom, this number will almost certainly be achieved using digital zoom. We still do not know the native optical zoom levels supported using the telephoto lens on this phone. Chances are high, however, that we can expect the Mi 11 Ultra to match the 10X zoom capability of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The YouTuber also talks about the phone supporting 67W wireless fast charging and showcases the phone running what appears to be MIUI 12.5.

A display on the rear panel!

This is perhaps the most talked-about feature of this leaked unit. The Mi 11 Ultra appears to have a tiny display at the rear that mirrors what you see on the main display. The idea behind this display is perhaps to use it as a viewfinder while using the rear camera for selfies. In the video, you can see that this tiny display shows apps can be used to display any content that would appear on the main screen. Although we are still not sure why anyone would want to do this. This notably is not the first time we have seen a secondary display on the rear panel of a phone in 2021. The next-gen ROG Phone is also likely to come with something similar - but tat looks quite rudimentary in comparison.

We have embedded the video below. Note that this could be taken down anytime since this is just a mirror and the original video is already private.