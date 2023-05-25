Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4, Lite, Pro and Ultra First Ride

The Electric Scooter 4 series from Xiaomi has grown this week. In addition to the already introduced Electric Scooter 4 Pro and the Ultra model, there is now also a standard and a Lite variant, which have become significantly cheaper. NextPit shows the advantages and disadvantages of the four different scooters as well as the technical specifications in comparison.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4: Standard, Lite, Pro, and Ultra compared

Entry-level scooter Standard model Pro scooter High-end model Product Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra Image Price tbd

399€ tbd

499€ $799.99

799€ tbd

999€ Market launch June 2023 June 2023 already available tbd Peak power 300 W 600 W 700 W 940 W Top speed 12.4 mph

20 km/h 12.4 mph

EU: 25 km/h 18.6 mph

EU: 25 km/h 15.5 mph

25 km/h Maximum gradient 14 % 16 % 20 % 25 % Battery capacity 5,200 mAh 7,650 mAh 12,800 mAh not known Range 12.4 mi

20 km 21.7 mi

35 km 34 mi

55 km 43.5 mi

70 km Tire size 8,5 inch 10 inch 10 inch 10 inch ABS ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Suspension ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Road approval ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ pending Weight not known not known 37.47 lbs

17 kg 54 lbs

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro is already available in stores and costs $799 according to MSRP. The Ultra model has not yet received a release date, and a local market launch has not yet been officially announced. The two newly introduced models Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite will be available in select European countries in June and do not have a US-release yet.

First impressions from the driving test

On the sidelines of a Xiaomi event in Milan, we had the opportunity for a first short driving test with Xiaomi's new scooter models. Quite clearly: the 999 euro top model from Xiaomi is the most fun. The e-scooter accelerates really great, especially in the fastest of the three driving modes called "Sport+". The scooter also literally flies over the gravel field on the test course thanks to front and rear suspension tires.

Unfortunately, we were not allowed to chase the smaller models over the gravel field despite the protective helmet. But even minor unevenness on the floor of the event location, such as laid cables, are much more noticeable in the standard and Lite models. Not only is the full suspension missing here, but the tires on the Lite model are also significantly smaller at 8.5 inches than the 10-inch tires on the Standard and Top models.

The 8.5-inch tires on the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite are significantly smaller than the 10-inch tires on the other models. / © NextPit

And of course, you can also feel the lower power on the two entry-level models. With 300 and 600 W, the two small scooters have to struggle significantly more with my approximately 80 kg (177 lb) than the 940 W strong flagship. The difference in power has no effect on the top speed, by the way. All e-scooters can reach the maximum 20 km/h (12 mph) permitted in Germany and are throttled accordingly. Gradients are, of course, a completely different issue here.

Unfortunately, we were not able to try out the Pro model at the event.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite (rear) is the only model with a drum brake. / © NextPit

The new entry-level model in the series is called Electric Scooter 4 Lite—and costs just 399 euros according to the recommended retail price. But it also comes with rudimentary equipment. For example, the Lite model is the only one with a drum brake. The motor and battery are also the weakest with 300 W and 5,200 mAh, respectively. The format is also Lite: The entry-level scooter is lower, shorter, and has a narrower stand. The pneumatic tires are also the smallest here at 8.5 inches—and provide the lowest ride comfort on uneven tracks.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4

The cockpit looks extremely similar on all models in the Electric Scooter 4 series / © NextPit

The Electric Scooter 4 goes the extra mile in all areas for just 100 euros more—and is thus the much more attractive model if you can somehow afford the surcharge. In particular, the motor, which is twice as powerful at 600 W, and the battery, which is stronger at 7,650 mAh, are worth the extra cost—as are the disc brakes for added safety. As soon as we have the test units, we will of course also perform a direct brake comparison at maximum speed.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

All models in the Electric Scooter 4 series have three modes: walking speed, normal, and sport. / © NextPit

The Electric Scooter 4 Pro has been available in Germany for some time and has advantages over the standard model, especially in terms of performance. At its peak, the electric motor manages 700 W. Otherwise, the model offers improvements in driving safety - it has ABS installed. On slippery surfaces, the anti-lock braking system ensures that the 10-inch tires do not slip from under your feet when you pull too hard on the brake.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has front and rear suspension. This makes it suitable for off-road use. / © NextPit

Finally, the Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is the top model from Xiaomi's new scooter series. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when—and if—the model will make it to the American market. But at least we got to learn that on the test course, the scooter is really a lot of fun. The full suspension ensures a smooth ride even in gravel.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is the only model in the series with a Sport+ mode - and that's where the action is! / © NextPit

If you are lucky to live in one of the markets where the Mi Scooter 4 Ultra will be sold, expect to pay beyond $1000 for the 940 W privilege.