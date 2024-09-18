Hot topics

Xiaomi Devices Are Getting Popular AI Features from Google Pixel

Earlier this year, Google introduced new AI features that first appeared on Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices. Now, after several months of exclusivity, a new leak suggests that some of these features will soon arrive on other Android devices, starting with Xiaomi's upcoming budget flagship, the Xiaomi 14T.

Xiaomi's 14T and 14T Pro are set to be announced on September 26. While hardware upgrades are expected, the leaked information reveals they will also debut with the popular “Circle to Search” AI feature right out of the box.

Google Gemini AI features land on Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are set to get new Gemini AI features / © Spill Some Beans

In addition to “Circle to Search,” the Xiaomi 14T series will include other Gemini-powered AI tools, such as “AI Notes,” which offer summarization, proofreading, and translation features within the app. There’s also a hint that an “AI design” feature could let users create text prompts, similar to Samsung's AI typing aid, though details are still unclear.

Will other Xiaomi smartphones get the same AI features?

Other AI features coming to the 14T series include “AI Interpret” for live translations, “AI Subtitles” for videos, and “AI Recorder.” It's unclear when or if these tools will be available on other Xiaomi devices, or which models will support them.

Beyond Xiaomi, other brands like Tecno have confirmed they will be adding some of Google's AI features to their devices as well.

As for the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, the leak reveals both will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra (14T) and Dimensity 9300+ (14T Pro) chipsets. They will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14.

Camera-wise, the main modules include a 50 MP Sony IMX903 sensor with Leica optimization, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP 4x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera will also be impressive with a 32 MP sensor.

Are you using a non-Samsung or Pixel device? Which AI features are you most excited to try? Please let us know in the comments!

