Xiaomi 2021 launch event Part 2: Will Xiaomi showcase the new Mi Mix?
For well over two hours, Xiaomi kept us all busy as it announced its new products. The highlight of yesterday's live stream was definitely the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the company's high-end flagship. However, yesterday's event wasn't long enough for the company to showcase all its new products. For the same reason, they have decided to continue with 'Part 2' of the same later today.
In today's event, Xiaomi is expected to finally unveil a Mi Mix branded handset gaming other products. Once again, we have embedded a link below so that you can catch the rest of the stream without having to leave this page.
Is the Mi Mix coming with a liquid lens?
A few days before the mega event, Xiaomi had shown a mini-teaser of a new Mi Mix model on social media platform Weibo. In case you aren't aware, the Mi Mix series is where Xiaomi usually tries out new technologies and come up with unusual concept phones.
The last Mi Mix branded handset from the company was the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which was famous for a display that wraps around the phone once. Rumours were in about the possibility that the next Mi Mix device will feature a "liquid lens" that is supposed to allow telephoto shots as well as macro shots. A motor is said to be able to change the shape of the lens to allow for quick focusing.
Anyway, to catch the event live, be ready by 12:30 PM UK time, and 4:30 PM India time. For our viewers in the US, the time would be 7:30 AM EST.
