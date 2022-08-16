Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone leaks in the wild

Xiaomi's long rumored 200MP camera phone didn't make an appearance last week. Instead, we were treated to the Redmi K50 Ultra (Extreme Edition) alongside Mi Mix Fold 2 , Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and Watch S1 Pro . But a new leak suggests that the company has another smartphone up its sleeve, which is the Xiaomi 12T (Pro) with a monster sensor.

Courtesy of Phonandroid, the purported Xiaomi 12T (Pro) made an appearance flaunting its 200MP triple camera setup finally replacing the dated 108MP camera of the Redmi K50 Ultra. More importantly, it confirms that Xiaomi will join the 200MP party together with Motorola that recently launched the Moto X30 Pro with the same sensor size.

Alleged Xiaomi 12T Pro with its 200MP camera / © Phonandroid

There are no other manufacturers that produce such enormous camera modules aside from Samsung. Thus, it makes sense if the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will arrive with the same ISOCELL HP1 found on Motorola's shooter. Samsung's other 200MP sensor is an ISOCELL HP3 but this gets trimmed down qualities over the HP1. Considering that Xiaomi's 12T is a budget flagship, it is only reasonable for the Chinese brand to stick to the more capable version.

Samsung is working on a new 200MP that is assumed to be equipped on Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, details surrounding the said sensor are scarce and it is highly unlikely that it will be ready this year for the Xiaomi 12T.

Specs and pricing of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro

In terms of other hardware features, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to pick up most of the specs of the China-exclusive Redmi K50 Ultra. You can expect the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 5000mAh battery with 120W charging speed, 6.7-inch OLED screen, and up to 12 GB of RAM. Although the Android 13 has been released, the unannounced flagship will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system.

As for the pricing and availability, the Xiaomi 12T Pro could be unveiled sometime this year. There are no details on the exact price yet. Conversely, the Redmi K50 Ultra retails around $450 for the base model in China.

Do you think that 200MP will be the new standard in most smartphones next year? Let us hear your answers.