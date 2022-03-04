Leaked Xiaomi 12 prices point to an expensive flagship

The Xiaomi 12 smartphones have been available in China for some months now. A launch event for the European market is scheduled for March 15, and we will get an official presentation of the phones. The biggest question mark is still the prices but a leak gives us a hint that the new flagships will not be so competitive.

TL;DR

Prices for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro leaked.

More expensive than other flagship models.

Prices for other models are still unknown.

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi wants to mix up the flagship market. The company wants to outpace Samsung and Apple with the Xiaomi 12. A leak now reveals the European prices for the standard model and the Pro version. At least in terms of costs, the manufacturer is aiming for the absolute top level. Needless to say, the devices are not slated to come to the US market.

These are the colors expected to be available in Europe / © Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12 should be available from 899 euros and the Xiaomi 12 Pro from 1,099 euros (around $990 and $1200, respectively). This makes the devices approximately 55 dollars more expensive than the equivalent Samsung Galaxy S22 models. For comparison: in China, the cheapest model costs 3699 yuan, which is equivalent to $585 according to the current exchange rate. The Pro version is available for 4699 yuan, which corresponds to $745.

Further prices unknown

According to information so far, a low-priced Xiaomi 12X could also appear in Europe. Unfortunately, the manufacturer is a bit cautious about pricing information for the smallest model in the series. Hopefully, we will learn more about that on March 15.

On the spec sheet, the flagships are definitely comparable with other top models. Xiaomi relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a curved AMOLED panel in both phone variants. The screen of the Xiaomi 12 measures 6.28 inches and achieves a FullHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch display with a resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Would you like to know more about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship? Then take a look at the release article of the Xiaomi 12. There you will find all the technical details and special features of the new smartphone from China.

What do you think of the prices? Do you think they are justified? Let us know in the comments!