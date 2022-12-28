Xiaomi's launches Redmi K60 Pro as the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone yet

Xiaomi has announced another Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone in addition to the recent Xiaomi 13 (Pro) . The Redmi K60 Pro is the priciest model in the new Redmi K60 trio that was unveiled, but it remains the cheapest handset equipped with Qualcomm's latest chip to date. More importantly, the Redmi K60 series is expected to arrive as the Poco F5 series outside China.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was only launched in November 2022, but it is already powering a handful of Android devices such as the Moto Edge+ 2023 and Vivo X90 Pro. Xiaomi is adding the Redmi K60 Pro (Poco F5 Pro) to that.

Redmi K60 Pro display and cameras

Beyond the flagship chipset, the device boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits max brightness on a punch hole design. Surprisingly, it features a vapor chamber cooling system like most gaming smartphones do. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi is not dropping the 2MP macro camera in its latest top-of-the-line Redmi models. Instead, the Redmi K60 Pro gets a Sony-made 50MP main sensor. This is then paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Redmi K60 Pro gets 2K OLED display / © Redmi

Redmi K60 (Pro) is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device

The base model of Xiaomi's Redmi K60 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Users can take advantage of higher memory with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Likewise, all support 120W PD3.0 quick charging that can fully fill the built-in 5000mAh battery in just under 20 minutes.

Xiaomi sells the device starting at $470 in China. Conversely, the Moto X40 or Edge+ (2023) was launched with a $490 price tag, putting Xiaomi at a greater advantage. However, it is yet to be seen if the local pricing of the two devices will be followed globally.

If to follow Xiaomi's naming scheme, the Redmi K60 should bear the Poco F5 name. The device is a step-down version of the K60 Pro that utilizes the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC instead of the newer SD8 Gen 2. At the same time, the Redmi K60E with Dimensity 8200 chip is the cheapest model of the three and starts at $315.

Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, and Buds 4 Lite

Xiaomi also introduces the new Redmi Watch 3 smartwatch and Redmi Band 2 fitness tracker. The duo wrist-worn wearables are coupled with the new Redmi Buds 4 Lite wireless headphones.

For starters, the Redmi Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED square screen and supports always-on mode. The watch has a 5ATM waterproof rating and 12 days of modest battery life. In terms of connectivity, the Watch 3 carries Bluetooth calling, NFC and built-in GPS sensor. Lastly, it is priced for around $70.

Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 / © Redmi

The Redmi Band 2 shares the same form as the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro (review). At the front is a 1.47-inch rectangular display and 76 percent larger than its predecessor to be exact. The smart band gets 14 days of battery life, but it has only 30 workout mode compared to 120 plus on the Watch 3. It just costs about $22.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite wireless in-ears come with 20 hours battery life / © Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Lite are cheap wireless headphones packing large 12mm audio drivers and decent battery life. The $20 headphones mimic the stem-based design of Apple's AirPods 2 offered in bright orange or green colorways on top of black and white. More importantly, the buds rely on custom noise reduction rather than a standalone and more expensive ANC setup.

Would you consider buying a Redmi K60 (Pro) if it launches in other markets like the US and Europe? Let us know your thoughts. We're listening.