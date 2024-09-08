Xgimi MoGo 3 Review: Yes, Friends, It Really Is a Projector!

The MoGo 3 looks like a Bluetooth box from Ultimate Ears, despite being roughly the same size and houses a Full HD projector. Thanks to Google TV integration, it can also access Netflix and boasts powerful speakers from harman/kardon. However, Xgimi packs a battery into an optional stand. Is this portable projector worth buying?

Summary Buy Xgimi Mo Go 3 Good Great picture quality, especially in dark rooms

Google TV has rarely run more smoothly

Great concept

Interesting accessories

Integrated Netflix Bad Mediocre sound quality

Low number of connectivity options

Design Tipping the scales at just 1.1 kg and measuring 9 x 20 cm, the Xgimi MoGo 3 is extremely compact. To watch movies and series on the mini projector, you first have to flip it out and tilt the projector by approximately 130 degrees. Thanks to its clever design, the projector lens remains protected at all times when stashed away. The MoGo 3 can also be used as an ambient light. Pros: Clever design is not only compact, it also protects the lens.

Pleasantly quiet fan.

Interesting PowerBase stand... Cons: ...which is, unfortunately, optional.

Tilting angle does not allow it to be aligned with the ceiling.

No water or dust protection. The design of the MoGo 3 lies somewhere between the Samsung Freestyle (for review) and a Bluetooth speaker. This is because the mini projector, which weighs a mere 1.1 kg, comes with an integrated stand. This can be extended when in use and the projector lens is rotated upwards out of the stand by up to 130 degrees. This protects the lens and allows you to align the projector image against the wall. Unfortunately, Xgimi failed to do this: to offer a convenient vertical alignment like the JMGO N1 Ultra. The workmanship is top quality despite the plastic case. © nextpit The lanyard allows you to attach it to backpacks. © nextpit The design is unique and unconventional! © nextpit Charging is performed via USB-C. © nextpit The integrated DLP projector offers a brightness of 450 lumens. © nextpit There is a standard tripod connection on the bottom. © nextpit The connectvity options of the Mo Go 3 are very limited. © nextpit With dimensions of just 9 x 20 cm, the MoGo 3 fits much better in rucksacks and picnic baskets. Since outdoor use is recommended due to its compact form factor, it is a bit of a shame that there is no water or dust protection. Xgimi also offers an optional cover that can also hold the remote control for the projector. This sits comfortably in the hand, is powered by two AAA batteries, and has a dedicated Netflix button. The overall build quality of the projector is in line with the $449 asking price. While plastic is the primary material of choice, that's not a bad thing for a portable projector. If you were to look through the ventilation slots behind the projector, you can actually see the plastic fans. These ran rather quietly in normal brightness mode, but at maximum brightness, they sound exactly like loud notebook fans. Last but not least, what I found to be really clever: Xgimi made a virtue out of necessity and integrated an ambient light function into the MoGo 3. You can use this whenever you pull the projector out for action, but don't turn it up. If desired, it reacts dynamically to your music.

Software: Google TV with Netflix at last Unlike the significantly more expensive Aura 2 laser TV, which Xgimi also unveiled at IFA 2024, the MoGo 3 relies on Google TV to keep you entertained. We are already familiar with the operating system from projectors such as the Dangbei Atom (review) and, in my opinion, it is superior to Android TV. In fact, it might be there only for Netflix to run natively on the projector. Pros: Google TV with lots of apps.

Pleasant system performance.

Native Netflix app. Cons: No integrated AirPlay. Xgimi relies on Google TV for the MoGo 3 and thus avoids problems that many Android projectors have with native Netflix support. The operating system is also very intuitive to use and offers a high level of expandability thanks to its compatibility with the Google Play Store. Another plus point is having a bit of multitasking thanks to the quick menu, which can be used to adjust the audio and video settings during active playback. The MoGo 3 runs Google TV. © nextpit The latest security update version is seen here. © nextpit The Home button provides access to a quick start menu in every app. © nextpit The sound settings can be adjusted, but don't expect to get much more out of the speakers. © nextpit Of course, the image quality can also be adjusted. © nextpit The auto-lock can be adjusted precisely. © nextpit The ambient light can be adjusted in the settings. © nextpit I was also pleasantly surprised by the system's performance. Xgimi relies on a quad-core SoC and mated it to 2 GB of RAM. Delays in the menu navigation and the loading times of apps are shorter compared to other mini projectors. I would compare it to Amazon's streaming sticks and Google's Chromecasts, which is definitely a compliment. While the MoGo 3 appears as a Chromecast in the smart home for streaming purposes, it lacks AirPlay support. I could not find any other shortcomings with the operating system. You can find out more of my thoughts in my screenshot gallery.

Picture quality and auto-lock The rotating segment of the Xgimi MoGo 3 contains a Full HD projector which, like most mini projectors, is based on DLP technology. Thanks to the LED light source, the manufacturer specified a brightness of 450 lumens. A ToF sensor and a camera above the projector lens enable auto-locking, including auto-focus and auto-keystone. In terms of technology, the projector also offers MicroHDMI, USB C, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1. Pros: Great brightness that enables you to watch movies in a dark room.

Reliable auto-lock function.

Long lamp life of 25,000 hours. Cons: Low number of connectivity options.

No 3D support. On paper, the Mo Go 3 is not particularly bright with a brightness of 450 lumens. In use, however, the mini projector appears much brighter in reality. Even in dark rooms at the height of summer, content can still be viewed clearly and distinctly. However, this model with its LED light unit is not suitable for use as a daylight projector. However, the Xgimi projector scored particularly well in the evening in absolute darkness. This is where the DLP projector shone with its high degree of sharpness, which makes the most of the Full HD resolution thanks to the reliable autofocus. The auto-lock allowed the image on my living room wall to look very smooth. The MoGo 3 even managed to compensate for a horizontal tilt angle. Due to its design, we can see a frame around the locked picture, but this didn't bother me at all when watching movies. The auto-lock is reliable and also compensates for tilts. / © nextpit In the standard setting, the colors are nice, neutral, and have very good contrast thanks to HDR 10 support. Unfortunately, Xgimi did not provide us with a contrast ratio before the launch. As soon as I have more information about the matter, I'll add it. What we do know is, the DLP projector covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. This is good, but not a special feature when compared to its peers. The maximum image size of up to 200" is somewhat deceptive. Here, Xgimi qualified the extended image size with the "Creative Optical Filter", which can be picked up separately for $49, in the technical specifications. This strongly distorts the edges of the image and is more suitable for lighting moods or creative purposes. The size is limited to 120" for watching movies. The mini projector's limited connectivity options is a really sore point for me. Under a rubber cover, we find USB-A and microHDMI ports. An adapter is therefore required to connect it to a laptop or streaming stick. The smaller HDMI connection also does not support playback of HDR 10 content and only offers ARC instead of eARC for audio transmission. Wirelessly, you will not have support for the latest wireless standards (you will have to settle for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1), but this is sufficient to stream content. Another drawback? There is not support for 3D content.

Sound quality At the bottom of the projector are two 5 W speakers, which were developed in collaboration with harman/kardon. The mini projector is therefore Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital certified. Unfortunately, only Bluetooth is available to connect to external speakers. Pros: Good volume levels.

Great intelligibility of voices thanks to audio isolation.

Good all-round sound. Cons: No wired audio output. I would compare the sound quality of the MoGo 3 with a cheap Bluetooth speaker. However, Xgimi arranged the two 5 W speakers in such a way that good, all-round sound is created. This means whether you are sitting next to the projector or behind is irrelevant in terms of sound quality. Above all, the speakers of the MoGo 3 lack the necessary bass. Music and films sound a little midrange-heavy, although voices can be heard very well. One of the reasons for this is, Xgimi has integrated voice isolation, which I particularly like when watching YouTube videos. Overall, I think the sound quality is good enough for mobile use although the Xgimi Halo+, for instance, offers better sound quality. What I found to be lacking in the MoGo 3 is not having the option to connect external speakers via cable. You therefore have to connect a Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar to the projector via Bluetooth. Although Xgimi does give you the option of compensating the audio delay a little, a wired connection would still have been desirable.

Battery & charging The MoGo 3 does not have an integrated battery. Xgimi therefore offers an additional stand with a 20,000 mAh integrated power bank, known as the PowerBase stand. This enables a 2.5-hour runtime without a power socket. Alternatively, the projector can be operated via power banks, but these must provide a minimum output power of 65W to run. Pros: PowerBase stand is really practical.

Operation via power banks is possible. Cons: PowerBase stand is rather but available in a bundle for $50 more. To minimize the weight and size of the MoGo 3, Xgimi stores the battery in an optional accessory. The PowerBase stand consists of two parts, each of which is 41 cm long. Its two-part design makes it easier to transport and can also be used for other devices thanks to standard tripod connections. At the same time, you can also screw the projector onto the lower part only, giving you a smaller stand without a battery. With both parts pieced together, the height is 66.5 cm. The optional stand offers a 20,000 mAh power bank. / © nextpit The integrated 20,000 mAh PowerBase stand provides additional battery life of up to 2.5 hours. This is sufficient for most movies. However, as the MoGo 3 does not have internal memory, you will need to think about a hotspot or playback device. The fact that the projector can also be operated via a power bank is practical. However, these must offer an output power of 65 W at minimum. Many smartphone power banks are therefore out of the question.

Xgimi Mo Go 3 technical specifications Technical specifications Device Xgimi MoGo 3 Image Projector 1.080 p

450 lumens

Image size up to 120"

HDR 10

90% DCI-P3 color space Hardware Quad-core SoC

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory Software Google TV 3.0

Netflix compatible

Chromecast Connectivity options USB-C, compatible with power banks from 65 W

USB-A

microHDMI with ARC, no HDR support Dimensions 95 x 204.9 mm Weight 1.1 kg Accessories PowerBase stand (20,000 mAh)

Carrying case

Optical filter for creative effects Battery pack No integrated battery Price $499