xCloud: how Microsoft wants to bring cloud gaming to the iPhone and iPad

Apple does not make it easy for cloud gaming providers. Now Microsoft has allegedly found an alternative to the App Store to offer xCloud on iOS.

After Apple has put various obstacles in the way of Microsoft, the software giant from Redmond is now allegedly working on an alternative to offer the games from its own cloud gaming service xCloud. As The Verge and Business Insider claim to have found out from their sources, Microsoft wants to circumvent the App Store by offering the games via the browser.

In an internal meeting, Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer is said to have revealed the plans for the browser-based xCloud. "We absolutely will end up on iOS," said Spencer. He also says he has a "good feeling" about the progress of his company. "We’ll end up on iPhones, and iPads with Game Pass."

Apple had halted recent attempts by Microsoft and Google to enable its cloud gaming service on iPhone and iPad through the App Store. Apple requires that each individual game be listed independently in the App Store and can thus be tested. Microsoft apparently did not want to fulfill these requirements, so they decided to use the alternative in the browser.