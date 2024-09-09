Withings BeamO Hands-On: A 4-in-1 Health Scanner for the Modern User
After nine months, I finally got my hands on the Withings BeamO, a compact, all-in-one device set to shake up telehealth and personal diagnostics. Announced at CES 2023, the BeamO packs an ECG, pulse oximeter, digital stethoscope, and contactless thermometer into a sleek 4-in-1 health scanner. With FDA and CE certifications pending, Withings is clearly aiming to make BeamO a big player in both personal and telemedicine spaces. But how well does it actually work?
Functional & Sleek Design
After trying the Withings BeamO for a while, I’ve found it to be a really handy health monitoring tool. Its minimalist design fits nicely into anyone's daily routine, and it’s small enough to stash in a drawer when you're not using it. What I appreciate most is how portable it is—you can easily take it with you when traveling, so you never feel like you're missing out on tracking your health .
I was surprised by how many features the BeamO packs into such a compact device. It has two electrodes along the edge for ECG readings, a stethoscope at the base, and a thermometer sensor on top. It’s really intuitive to use, and I didn’t feel like I was compromising on convenience despite the number of functions it offers.
The durability also stands out—it feels sturdy yet lightweight, which makes it great for a variety of situations. Whether you're using it for quick checks on your family’s health or managing a chronic condition, the BeamO seems designed to accommodate different needs without being complicated to use.
Software & Connectivity
As with other Withings products, the BeamO syncs effortlessly with the Withings app. You will be able to log symptoms, track medications, and monitor trends over time with ease .
One feature that really stood out to me is the Cardio Checkup service. It lets you get a cardiologist's review of your ECG data within 24 hours, which is a huge benefit compared to the long wait times often experienced with traditional healthcare.
The app also allows you to log symptoms like fever, headache, or stomach pain directly from the device, which makes keeping track of health issues much more convenient.
The BeamO connects to the app via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and Withings has added support for multiple profiles, which makes it perfect for family use. I found it helpful that the data can be shared with doctors during telehealth appointments, allowing for live updates of ECGs and lung sounds.
This feature really improves the quality and accuracy of remote medical advice, making it easier to get the right information to your healthcare provider when you need it. Honestly, the whole idea behind it is like living in the future.
And finally, the BeamO can sync with multiple phones or tablets, though it’s limited to connecting with one device at a time. To access your health data across different devices, you’ll need to log into the same Withings account. On top of that, it supports up to eight user profiles, so everyone in the family can keep tabs on their individual health metrics through the app.
How Does It Work?
Before we dive in, I want to mention that I got my hands on the BeamO for the first time at IFA 2024. During the event, I also had the chance to chat with Withings Product Manager, Livia Robic, who walked me through the device’s features. I’ve included a video of our conversation below, where she gives a brief demo of how it all works .
But first, here’s a quick breakdown of the Withings BeamO’s four key functions:
- ECG: The single-lead ECG can detect signs of atrial fibrillation. While it doesn’t offer the same depth as a multi-lead system, it’s still a solid tool, delivering insights on par with what you’d expect from high-end smartwatches.
- Pulse Oximeter: BeamO’s oximeter accurately measures your blood oxygen levels (SpO2), with a precision that feels almost hospital-grade. It’s a feature that brings some peace of mind.
- Stethoscope: The digital stethoscope lets you record heart and lung sounds, which can be shared in real time with healthcare professionals during telehealth sessions. Paired with live feedback, this feels like a real leap forward for telemedicine.
- Thermometer: The contactless thermometer is fast, precise, and hassle-free. Its design ensures stable readings, even when taken from varying distances, making it super convenient to use.
After the brief demo, I could see how each function can provide a comprehensive, real-time snapshot of one's health through a single, sleek interface. Whether you are tracking atrial fibrillation or noticing a spike in temperature, the BeamO seems to offer a complete, connected view of our well-being.
It’s far more cohesive than trying to manage multiple devices like smartwatches or separate diagnostic tools, making the BeamO a strong, all-in-one alternative for anyone wanting to simplify their health monitoring.
First Impressions
After a quick hands-on with the Withings BeamO, it’s clear this device isn’t just another wellness tracker—it’s aiming to be a serious player in both personal health management and telemedicine.
With its medical-grade sensors, intuitive software, and an all-encompassing approach to health monitoring, the BeamO feels like a step up from anything else in this category. Whether you're managing a chronic condition or just looking for a smarter way to track vital health stats between doctor visits, this device has the potential to be a game-changer.
Withings typically falls within the mid-to-premium range, and the BeamO, with its robust feature set, is no exception. Priced at $249.95, it offers a comprehensive at-home health solution.
However, availability is more complicated, as regulatory approvals are still in progress. According to Livia Robic, the BeamO offers four different solutions, meaning four separate approval studies are underway. Initially, the device was expected to be available by mid-2024, but now the launch timeline is uncertain.
Bottom line: The Withings BeamO is shaping up to be a compelling option for anyone serious about tracking their health. It’s not just about numbers—it’s about getting real, medical-grade insights whether you’re at home or on the go. Definitely, one to keep an eye on, especially if you're interested in telemedicine or keeping tabs on your well-being in a more meaningful way.
Please tell me if this type of device is something you see yourself buying in the future, and if telemedicine is also something you would be interested in.
