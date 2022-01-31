Will iOS 15.4 finally bring 120 Hz to all Apple apps?

More and more smartphones use a refresh rate of 120 Hz. That always sounds great on paper, but it is of no use when the apps do not support this display. This also affects the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max , where most apps do not offer such support. The update to iOS 15.4 is supposed to change that.

TL;DR

iOS apps are supposed to support 120 Hz refresh rates soon.

Apparently, the feature comes with iOS 15.4 beta.

Universal Control and Face ID with Mask are also coming with iOS 15.4.

Recent reports suggest that starting with iOS 15.4, you'll finally be able to fully extend the 120 Hz displays of your iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple developer Christian Selig posted a screenshot on Twitter that he received from "someone at Apple." Apple system apps in particular suffered from the problem of not having 120 Hz support until now, but that should probably change now.

Yay, got a little message from someone at Apple today that this is fixed in the iOS 15.4 betas and all apps automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones going forward, and just confirmed myself. (See attached, 1/120 = 8.33 ms) 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/EtZ9zkrM6S pic.twitter.com/04cl8uLb11 — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) January 27, 2022

The screenshot shows a response time of 8.33 ms, which suggests a refresh rate of 120 Hz. If the report proves to be true, other apps will hopefully follow suit soon. Until now, it was probably a bug that limited animations to a maximum of 60 frames per second. According to Selig, Apple has now fixed this bug in iOS 15.4. For those in a hurry out there: The developer beta is already available for download.

Universal Control and Face ID

In addition to increasing the refresh rate, the update will also bring other quality-of-life changes. For one, the so-called "Universal Control" will be released. This will make the link between iPads and MacBooks even more seamless. This will allow you to use the iPad as a second screen without setting it as such beforehand.

The second change relates to Face ID. The recognition of this function is improved so that you no longer have to take off your breathing mask to unlock your smartphone.

