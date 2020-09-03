Wiko View 5 and View 5 Plus: entry-level smartphones with long battery life

Even with entry-level smartphones, you don't necessarily have to sacrifice important features like battery life. Wiko promises more than three days of battery for the new View 5.

According to the manufacturer, the long endurance is made possible by using a 5,000 mAh battery. With this capacity, Wiki says you'll be able to use the two new models of the View 5 series for 3.5 days without having to use the power outlet. The charging process is done via a USB-C connection.

Android 10 is used in both Wiko View 5 and View 5 Plus. Another common feature is the camera module of both smartphones. Here, four sensors are used on the back: a 48-megapixel sensor for the main camera and three additional sensors with 8, 5, and 2 megapixels.

According to the manufacturer, the different sensors are supposed to help with super wide-angle, macro, and bokeh shots. In addition, there are special modes, for example for use at night or for slow-motion recordings, which are intended to help the user. Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second. The selfie camera with 8 megapixels is located behind a hole punch of the display.

While the "normal" and Plus models from other manufacturers differ in display sizes, both View 5 smartphones have a 6.55-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution (720x1,600 pixels). The difference between the two Wiko smartphones is in the integrated storage and RAM. The View 5 has 64 GB of internal memory and 3 GB of RAM. The View 5 Plus on the other hand has 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. In both cases, the memory can be expanded by up to 256 GB with a microSD card, according to the manufacturer.

The Wiko View 5 Plus has the same dimensions as the View 5, but is available in different colors and with more storage and RAM. / © Wiko

LTE is used for the connection to the mobile phone network. The maximum transmission rates are specified as 150 Mbps for the downlink and 50 Mbps for the uplink. Two Nano-SIMS can be used. The chips are a Mediatek 6762D A25 (View5) and MT6765 (View5 Plus) with eight cores and a clock rate of 1.8 GHz.

Wiko View 5 & View 5 Plus: entry-level smartphones for less than 200 Euros

Wiko charges about €170 for the View 5 in the colors Midnight Blue, Pine Green, and Peach Gold. Those interested in the Plus model in Aurora Blue or Iceland Silver with more memory will have to pay around €200. Both smartphones should be available from September 10th, 2020.