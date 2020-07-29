WhatsApp update could allow use of one account on multiple devices

One of the biggest criticisms of Facebook's popular messaging app is the lack of the possibility to use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time. However, according to a recent report from WABetaInfo, developers are currently working on a solution that could enable this.

In the current beta version of the Android app, WhatsApp developers are apparently testing the hidden possibility of linking several devices to one account at the same time. It is already possible today to link a browser instance with your own WhatsApp account. But, for example, the simultaneous use of a single account on multiple smartphones is currently not possible.

Further, on WABetaInfo reports on Twitter that the activation would be done via the phone number and an SMS code. Users will receive a verification code that they can use to register another device. It is currently unclear how the developers intend to solve or have solved the use of multiple devices behind the scenes.

The screenshots published by WABetaInfo show how this feature could look like in the app. The screens also show when a device was last active.

For example, WhatsApp could represent multiple connected devices. / © WABetaInfo

WhatsApp-Beta: multiple use of an account still hidden

According to the site, the feature that many users have been waiting for is still hidden within the beta. So even users of this preview version cannot use it yet. Therefore, it can only be speculated when – or if at all – this feature will reach all WhatsApp users. However, the screenshots show that the developers are at least interested in such an option and are actively working on it.

In the past weeks and months, the Facebook developers have already introduced several new features. For example, new contacts can now be added with a QR code. In addition, the app features an eye-friendly dark mode. For iPad users, however, there is no positive news so far. There are still no indications of an adapted version for Apple's tablet.