WhatsApp, the world's most popular messenger, is getting an upgrade. Meta is adding a new feature to WhatsApp , giving you new possibilities for chatting with images.

The next hype arrives in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has long offered more than just text messaging, with features like avatars, voice messages, and video calls. Now, an innovation has appeared in the beta version that fits current trends perfectly. This isn't the usual AI promoted by manufacturers and service providers, but a generative image AI.

This AI doesn't answer questions or edit texts. Instead, it creates images and graphics based on your descriptions. This image AI has now appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp, a pre-release version of the software used by developers to test new ideas with a small group of users.

Also read: How to easily use WhatsApp via double tap on your Apple Watch

The reliable blog WABetaInfo reports this update. A screenshot shows the new "Imagine" option in the interface, alongside other options like audio, business cards, and location. This suggests you might soon be able to ask the AI to create and send an image to your contact.

WhatsApp chat interface showcasing the new "Imagine" AI image generation feature, available in the beta version. / © wabetainfo

WhatsApp: This is how the messenger will change in 2024

Behind this, according to the blog, is the possibility of creating your own images with the help of the AI. This is based on Meta's own AI and will be rolled out to all users in a later update.

Currently, only a few beta testers can use the function. However, the blog dampens the anticipation of the new feature. Because so far, Meta's AI is not available in all countries, and therefore the new feature will likely only be available in those countries. It is still uncertain how quickly the image revolution in WhatsApp will come to all users.