WhatsApp Messages to automatically disappear after 7 days

WhatsApp Messenger users will soon be able to send messages that will be deleted automatically in the contact's chat after 7 days. This also includes media sent via WhatsApp which can be deleted automatically with the new feature.

WhatsApp has named the new feature "Expiring Messages". In the near future, there will be an option in the WhatsApp Messenger settings that will enable you to turn on this feature for outgoing messages for each individual contact. (We haven't seen this feature made available on the iPhone with the latest WhatsApp version yet).

If you send a message to the corresponding contact afterward, you can be certain that it will disappear by itself in the contact's chat after seven days. The same will apply to sent photos, videos, and documents. However, if the recipient has enabled automatic backup of files, all of the sent data will be stored on the user's smartphone storage, while the message/content would disappear automatically in the chat thread.

In the future, you can specify that your WhatsApp messages automatically disappear after seven days. / © NextPit

If the chat partner has created a backup before the seven days have expired, the messages will also be backed up in the backup. However, according to WhatsApp, they are deleted should the backup copy be restored.

However, there are exceptions where messages do not disappear even after seven days. If a message is quoted in a reply, the quote will not be deleted. In addition, automatic deletion does not apply to forwarded messages if the forwarding person has not enabled "Expiring messages". Of course, your messages are not protected from screenshots either, that's obvious.

How to enable expiring messages in WhatsApp:-

On Android:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap on the name of the contact.

Tap on "Expired Messages".

When prompted, select "Continue".

Select "On".

On iPhone:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap on the name of the contact.

Tap on "Expiring Messages".

When prompted, select "Continue".

Select "On".

You might also find these interesting on NextPit: