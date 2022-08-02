Tech & Community
Wear OS 3.0: Which smartwatch will receive the update?

When Wear OS 3.0 was launched last year, we probably still thought that there would at least be a sizeable number of smartwatches that have already received it by now. That wasn't the case, so it still looks very sparse in that regard. Still, we at NextPit are keeping an eye on the situation, where through this update tracker we intend to keep you up to date.

We were really excited when we were able to finally put the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 under the microscope. Samsung and Google joined forces for a smartwatch OS. When the Tizen One UI Watch came out, it was based on Wear OS 3.0. As a result, the market share of Wear OS increased significantly and nibbled away at the success of the Apple Watch.

However, all these were only based on the very successful Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. No other watches with Google's OS were launched, and Samsung remained alone in its fight for a long time. Meanwhile, there is another model, the Montblanc Summit 3, and a handful of smartwatches that are still scheduled for 2022. The manufacturer of the expensive high-end smartwatch also relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+. This SoC or newer is considered a prerequisite for Wear OS 3.0 to run on the device.

All smartwatches with Wear OS 3.0

Hence, we hope that Wear OS 3.0 will pick up speed this year in terms of adoption and want to take a look at which models can expect the update in the familiar NextPit manner. So here is the still very manageable list of smartwatches that are already available with Wear OS 3.0, and will go on sale with Wear OS 3.0, or should it receive an update.

Device name Release date Wear OS update distributed?
Galaxy Watch 4
2021
Yes
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
2021
Yes
Montblanc Summit 3
2022
Yes
Google Pixel Watch
2022
No
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra
2022
No
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3
2022
No
Mobvoi TicWatch E3
2022
No
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4 (Ultra) 2022 No
Fossil Gen 6
2022
No
Skagen Falster 6
2022
No
Michael Kors Gen 6
2022
No
Razer x Fossil
2022
No
TAG Heuer Calibre E4
2022
No
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 2022 No
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 2022 No

As mentioned, the list is still quite manageablefow now. Apart from Samsung, it includes Fossil, Mobvoi, TAG Heuer, and of course Google itself, in addition to few other compatible models. It remains to be seen whether the update to Wear OS 3.0 will be launched this year. At least you know where to look for from now on. 

Do you know of any other models that are missing from our list, or do you just want to let us know which Wear OS 3.0 model you're looking forward to? If so, feel free to share with us in the comments!

