Watch Series 8: Will the Apple Watch Pro feature a new design?

Mark Gurman has once again circulated some interesting rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 and the corresponding "Pro version". The leaker believes that the new smartwatch will see a redesign, but this time around without the angular design that we have all come to take for granted. There are not supposed to be any new sensors, although there should be a slightly larger display.

TL;DR

According to Gurman, the design will feature an entirely new form factor.

The smartwatch's display is said to be seven percent larger.

The Pro version is expected to cost north of $900.

It should no longer be a secret that the new Apple Watch will have a new design. Until now, however, most leakers assumed that Apple had opted for a more rectangular design with flat sides. However, the latest edition of Mark Gurman's newsletter Power On disproves that popular notion. The analyst claims that the design of the new Apple Watch Series 8 is indeed the first redesign since 2018, where Apple wants to apply a completely new design scheme.

The previously suspected design is unlikely to appear like this. / © Jon Prosser

However, the leaker agreed unconditionally with the other rumors about the smartwatch so far. The new Apple Watch is supposed to receive a titanium casing to make it more robust. At the same time, the smartwatch will have a much more powerful battery. As for the sensor technology, Gurman is also sure that the features will see the introduction of a brand new body temperature sensor. Other upgrades, such as the blood pressure sensor or the blood glucose monitor, are not yet mature enough to see commercial action on a smartwatch, or so he claimed.

That makes the Pro version really Pro!

The new "Apple Watch Pro" variant is primarily intended for extreme athletes or those who like to buy Apple products with the "Pro" suffix. Apple thus wants to push a trend that has emerged in recent years and give all devices a more expensive Pro variant. The exact name remains nothing but speculation, as so far, there is only an internal designation with the rather standard issue name of N199 for the timepiece.

Also read: The best smartwatches of the year

Compared to the standard Apple Watch, the Pro version is said to stand out with a larger and more robust display, even longer battery life, enhanced hiking and swimming tracking, and a more hardy case made of titanium.

The perfect release time?

The manufacturer from Cupertino could not have picked a better time to release the Apple Watch Pro. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which also has a Pro version in its portfolio, is likely to be released around the same time.

The Apple Watch's main competitor: This is what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could look like. / © 91Mobiles

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE will not be presented until the fall of 2023. Thus, the leaker assumes that the smaller SE version will appear on the market at $250 at the bare minimum while the Apple Watch Series 8 should start at $399. The Pro version will probably cost around $950 or more due to the many improvements, which is almost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro.

What do you think of the rumors? Is the Pro version interesting for you or would you rather wait for the cheaper "normal" versions? Let us know in the comments!