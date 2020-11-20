Vivo OriginOS Unveiled: This will replace Vivo's ageing FunTouchOS

Chinese smartphone major Vivo is arguably one of the world’s largest smartphone brands. The company has been on a launch spree of late and has launched several critically acclaimed smartphones of late and also recently entered the European smartphone market. More recently, though, the company recently took covers off its OriginOS - their new custom UI based on Android 11. OriginOS is set to replace the company’s ageing FunTouchOS that almost all Vivo phones shipped with. In this article, we take a look at some of the new features that OriginOS brings to Vivo users.

A major shift from FunTouchOS

With OriginOS, it almost seems as if Vivo wanted to remove all traces of FuntouchOS from their systems. The new OS looks nothing like its predecessor and seems to be have been designed afresh from the ground up. If you have used FuntouchOS, you might recall that it had an extremely funky looking UI that was a bit clunky and a bit too heavily inspired by iOS. OriginOS has also focused on a new widget system that it refers to as the Klotski Grid System. This is basically an array of useful, well-designed widgets that you can set on your home screen for quick access to various types of information.

Nano Alerts on OriginOS / © Vivo

A refreshed widget system

Each of the widgets in the Klotski Grid System is designed to be fluid and dynamic, and their look changed as and when new information or an update comes in. They also feature something known as nano-alerts - which are on intrusive alerts that let users peek on important slices of information without actually having to open an app.

The The Klotski Grid System / © Vivo

Tuned for performance

Vivo also adds that OriginOS by design is faster than the company’s outgoing FuntouchOS thanks to a feature called multi-turbo 5.0 which is an auto memory optimization tool. The company claims that the multi turbo feature lets phones boot up with less memory and people will experience much faster bootup times and a boost in overall performance. The OS also packs in a host of other performance optimizations that work under the hood.

Expected rollout schedule

From what is currently known, Vivo is looking at a three-phased rollout plan for OriginOS. There is still some time for the OS to make it to new and existing devices with the rollout expected to begin only by the end of January 2021. The company did reveal a list of devices that will get the update via their official Weibo handle.

First phase: Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo X50 series, Vivo S7, Iqoo 5 Pro, Iqoo 5, Iqoo 3, Iqoo Pro, Iqoo and Iqoo Neo 3.

Second Phase: Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X30 and Iqoo Neo series.

Third phase: Vivo X27, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, Iqoo Z1x, Iqoo Z1, Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex.

We shall be taking a detailed look at OriginOS shortly, so do watch this space!