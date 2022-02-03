Video of the iPhone SE 3 shows first hands-on images

We should see the iPhone SE 3 in just a few months. Equipped with 5G and a Snapdragon X60 modem, the new smartphone is supposed to be very accessible. And guess what: The first hands-on pictures of the phone have now appeared on the web.

TL;DR

The first hands-on pictures have appeared on YouTube.

Confirmed is the already suspected design of the upcoming iPhone SE 3.

A redesign is expected for 2023 at the earliest.

There are already many rumors about the iPhone SE 3. It is considered pretty certain that it will be very similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design and will be equipped with a 5G modem. Now the YouTuber and professional leaker Jon Prosser has published a new video in which he shows the latest hands-on pictures of the upcoming iPhone.

No major innovations can be seen. The design strongly reminds us of the iPhone 8. However, Prosser does not give a direct source for the pictures. He claims that they come from a "secret" source and therefore have to be protected. So, this is just a rumor that the leaker started. However, the rumors that there will be no visual update in 2022 have increased recently, which makes the video more truthful.

Presentation as early as in spring?

However, this is not the only rumor that is currently circulating on the web about the iPhone SE 3. Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg, is also throwing conjectures around. One of the most likely ones, however, is that the iPhone SE 3 could already be presented at Apple's spring event.

The event usually takes place in March and the two predecessor versions of the affordable smartphone were also presented there. It is therefore not far-fetched that we will receive more detailed information about the 5G-capable iPhone in a few weeks.

As mentioned, the hands-on pictures shown in the following video confirm the old-fashioned design. Starting at minute 43:20, Prosser takes up the iPhone topic: