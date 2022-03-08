Fix your Wi-Fi problems with Amazon's router deals

Tired of poor Wi-Fi speeds or signal coverage at home? Then check Amazon's offers on TP-Link latest generation routers, with discounts ranging from 10 to 44% and prices starting at $45.

TL;DR

Amazon is discounting several routers from TP-Link.

Prices start at $45. With models compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard at $80.

The new generation not only improves speed and range but also alleviates wireless congestion.

All three discounted models are compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 5 and 6 standards, and also offer Gigabit Ethernet ports allowing better transmission speeds for cabled devices (such as videogame consoles and network storage), as well as being compatible with faster fiber internet connections.

Why choose the TP-Link Archer routers?

Besides being compatible with the latest Wi-Fi standards, the different models offer a good balance of price and features, especially for those with more than five devices accessing the internet at the same time in the household.

You can set up mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, smart home devices, and other connected gadgets, with better coverage and fewer blind spots, thanks to the four antennas (six in the A20, eight in the C5400X model).

Other features include easy setup using a smartphone app, the option to use it as part of a mesh network, and, of course, the latest security protocols, like WPA3.

Are you experiencing problems with Wi-Fi coverage? Do you want more guides on how to improve your home network? Share your views in the comments below!