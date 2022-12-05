Torras Magnetic Guardian clear case for iPhone 14 Pro Max is now 40% off

If you're looking for a clear and MagSafe-ready case for iPhone 14 Pro Max but not ready to spend on an expensive Apple option, Torras has you covered. The popular iPhone accessory maker is now offering its Magnetic Guardian case at a huge discount. Usually costing $39, the transparent case drops to a crazy price of $23.

Torras' latest Magnetic Guardian in all four colorways is on sale on Amazon. The biggest savings are found in the mystic black which gets 40 percent off. Other colors are also 20 to 30 percent cheaper, which is still generous enough if you're hunting for a paint job matching your iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

Affiliate offer Torras Magnetic Guardian Case iPhone 14 Pro Max The Torras Magnetic Guardian iPhone 14 Pro Max case is now 40 percent off on Amazon.

The Magnetic Guardian versions for the iPhone 14 Pro model are also discounted though with modest savings. At the same time, a saddle brown color can be purchased on top of the four popular choices.

Affiliate offer Torras Magnetic Guardian iPhone 14 Pro case Torras Magnetic Guardian case for the iPhone 14 Pro model is also discounted on Amazon.

Why the Torras Magnetic Guardian is a better buy than Apple Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro

The main advantage of the Torras Magnetic Guardian over the Apple Clear Case is with the added military-grade protection while keeping it slim. According to Torras, the case comes with an airbag-like cushion wrapping on all sides of the device. This enables drop and shockproofing from a 10-foot (3 meters) fall. There is also a raised slip to secure the cameras.

Besides the MagSafe compatibility, the brand highlights how strong the ring magnets are attached to the back of Magnetic Guardian. The ring supports 20W fast wireless charging using Qi-certified adapters.

Torras Magnetic Guardian case is military-grade with 10-foot drop protection / © Torras

In addition to black, the other colors are deep purple, midnight green, and navy blue. These finishes are accented on the sides and camera ring while the back center is kept translucent along with interchangeable buttons. With Torras Magnetic case, you will be getting better protection for half the cost of an equivalent Apple case.