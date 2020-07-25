Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

From mobile games to productivity and interface customisation applications, I have listed down 5 iOS and Android apps that have made a mark on me as well as other discoveries that the AndroidPIT community shared with us this week.

This top 5 apps of the week section is marked by a whole lot of games yet again, as far as I'm concerned. I also spent the week testing out the Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, which is perfect as the majority of my selection is focused on games. Through it all, I also came across a couple of pretty cool interface customisation apps. Shadow of Naught, a quirky-looking point-and-click adventure game Shadow of Naught is sold (yes, the app does require you to fork out some money for it) as an interactive adventure game, where the outcome of the story depends on your choices. Multiple-choice scenarios are available to you, from where it increases the replayability by a certain degree which isn't too shabby for a paid game. Shadow of Naught happens to be available in limited markets on Android, and has yet to be released on the iOS platform. This is a point-and-click game with minimalist graphics, in a style that is reminiscent of those old school ads, such as those found in the Mad Men series. It looks like a 2D collage that is made up of geometric shapes cut on Canson paper. The clever play of colours and selected gameplay mechanics that have been synchronised to the music give a very pleasant and neat aesthetic look. You can choose from three scenarios based on a trio of characters: Martin, Andrew, and Anna, who are all linked together in a plot that is full of mystery. Music, cryptic smartphone messages, conversations, and various mini-games will form your experience, where the outcome is determined by your choices.

The app in a nutshell: Last updated: July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020 Actual size: 103 MB

103 MB OS Versions : Varies by device

: Varies by device Price: €2.99 ($3.50) with no advertising or in-app purchases. You can buy Shadow of Naught for €2.99 ($3.50) on the Google Play Store. The Gardens Between, a puzzle game with beautiful graphics The Gardens Between is an independent puzzle game that was first released on consoles and the PC, and it has finally arrived on Android. This is an excellent port, and since it is out on mobile devices, it also comes with the merit of being cheaper compared to purchasing it for play on other platforms. In The Gardens Between, you will need to solve a series of puzzles by following the story of Arina and Frendt, two teenagers who are neighbours and always find themselves in their treehouse before being magically transported to another world that is made up of dreamlike islands inspired by their past experiences. Each puzzle or each island will inform you more about the characters' background, who must then navigate (literally speaking) in this world that composed of an ocean of memories. Through it all, they need to get to the central island in order to escape from this abstract parallel universe. However, is the real world actually preferable? I will let you discover it for yourself by playing this game that comes with stunning graphics and animations. It is time to choose whether you want the red pill or the blue pill.

The app in a nutshell: Last update: July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020 Actual size: 31 MB

31 MB OS Versions : Android 7.0 and iOS 11.0 or higher

: Android 7.0 and iOS 11.0 or higher Price: €5.49 ($6.40) without advertising or in-app purchases You can buy The Gardens Between for €5.49 ($6.40) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Spirit Sprint Spirit Sprint is a running game - think of Maze Runner. Such a genre will see your character moving forward on his own all the time, while you have to make the difficult choices in order to avoid obstacles so that you advance as far in the game as possible. The game is very beautiful to look at, where the graphics happen to be reminiscent of shadow puppets set within a fairytale context. The clever implementation of Japanese music brings about a very zen touch to the overall atmosphere. You will have to do what it takes: this means running, swimming or flying endlessly, where you embody a spirit that can take on various animal forms. Hence, you will alternate between walking phases, where the mechanics of the game will include jumping over obstacles at the right moment, such as the Google T-Rex Run! dinosaur game. You will also take a dive into aquatic segments, which reminds me of the old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games on the NES or the underwater levels in the old Mario platformers. There are also times where you need to take to the skies, strongly inspired by Flappy Bird. In short, it is a classic runner in every sense in terms of gameplay but its graphics, soundtrack and overall atmosphere make it quite interesting.