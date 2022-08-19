Top 3 great places in Europe for remote working

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has changed how and where we work forever, and there’s no disputing that fully remote roles which enable employees to base themselves anywhere in the world are one of the most attractive benefits. From tax breaks to an enviable work/life balance the benefits of remote working are manyfold—but where’s best to base yourself? And is it just as easy as packing a laptop and checking in?

We’ve shortlisted three of the best EU options based on cost of living, tax breaks, ease of movement and sense of adventure as well as rounding up some of the best fully remote roles currently available on the NextPit job board—should your current role not lend itself to winters on the Med.

Great places to work remotely in Europe #1: Greece

Aside from being Instagram fodder, Greece has become a favorite among remote workers thanks to its generous tax breaks and open visa policies. Greece's Immigration Code was passed into law in 2021 and offers remote employees a 50% reduction in income tax and social security, while its Digital Nomad Visa allows third-party nationals (non-EU, EEA and Switzerland) to work remotely for up to one year.

Couple this with its relatively low cost of living (depending on where you base yourself), year-round good weather and laid back lifestyle, and it’s easy to see why Greece is rising rapidly as an option for digital nomads.

Great places to work remotely in Europe #2: Portugal

Home to the happiest city in the world (Lisbon, according to a recent iVisa poll) and with some of the most generous tax breaks in all of Europe, Portugal is a firm favorite among remote workers. Perks of its Passive Income Visa and its Non-Habitual Residence Tax include tax-free overseas income and tax-free cryptocurrency.

Plus, the required income and length of stay needed to avail of said perks is considerably lower than in some other EU countries. Throw in one of the lowest cost of living valuations in Europe and you have a perfect remote working location.

Great places to work remotely in Europe #3: France

France might not be the immediate choice for digital nomads due to its infamous high cost of living. However, it’s worth noting that for accommodation, utilities and energy it actually ranks lower than countries such as Spain, Austria and Belgium.

Post Brexit, France remains open to non-EU travelers thanks to the Schengen Visa, which enables eligible travelers to spend 90 consecutive days out of every 180 days in the country.

A view over Paris. / © NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

With that in mind, Paris is a great option for remote workers as it conveniently falls into the CET time zone meaning those working for US or Asian-based companies aren’t too inconvenienced. Plus, the existing café culture is well-used to remote workers taking up space, so fast Wi-Fi, bottomless coffee and great people watching isn’t that hard to find.

If you want to explore the world of nomadic work check out these three exciting remote roles below.

Java Developer, Personify

The Role: The Java Developer will work across all stages of the software development lifecycle to build and enhance new features and modules for Personify’s software. You will code/configure, maintain, test, and debug existing or new systems, delivering on quality features and bug fixes that align with development processes.

The Responsibilities: This role has responsibility for ensuring each release meets high-quality standards. You will provide end-to-end support of applications, participate in incident response activities, and help improve software stability and performance.

The Requirements: You have 4+ years experience of software development, working across the SDLC and a strong knowledge of computer science fundamentals, coding and scaling infrastructure.

Apply for the Java Developer role or search other career opportunities at Personify.

Quantitative UX Research Manager, WhatsApp

Quantitative UX Research Manager, WhatsApp

The Role: The Quantitative UX Research Manager will lead a team with the mission to define, support and then operationalize user needs into use cases before partnering with designers and developers to create valuable, innovative software experiences.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for co-leading the design of WhatsApp's Customer Satisfaction measurements and top level success metrics with data science as outcomes of successful prevention.

The Requirements: You will have 8+ years industry experience in management or leadership roles leading large teams, a masters degree in an appropriate discipline, and mentorship experience with leading an organization at various levels from interns to staff researchers.

Apply for the Quantitative UX Research Manager role or explore other remote opportunities at WhatsApp.

Senior Cloud Engineer, CrowdStrike

The Role: The Senior Cloud Engineer will work on a new project at CrowdStrike to leverage and build cloud-based systems aimed at detecting targeted attacks and automating cyber threat intelligence production on a global scale.

The Responsibilities: You will work on backend engineering efforts from rapid prototypes to large-scale applications across CrowdStrike products

The Requirements: You will have a degree in computing science or relevant professional experience as well as a thorough understanding of engineering best practices from appropriate testing paradigms to effective peer code reviews and resilient architecture.

Apply for the Senior Cloud Engineer role or explore other opportunities at CrowdStrike.

