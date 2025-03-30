Forget the Nintendo Switch 2 because one of the most legendary Nintendo 3DS games is getting an unexpected sequel. Fans had almost given up hope, but next year, this beloved classic is making a triumphant return.

Back in the days of the Nintendo 3DS, the handheld spawned a ton of memorable games that hold a special place in gamers’ hearts. However, those titles have gotten older, and let’s face it—fewer and fewer people own a functioning 3DS these days. But one game that took the internet by storm is making an exciting comeback: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is slated for release for the Nintendo Switch in 2026.

What is Tomodachi Life?

Tomodachi Life is a delightfully odd life simulation game that captured plenty of attention for its quirky premise. You create a character based on yourself—along with as many other Miis as you’d like—and move everyone onto a deserted island. The residents of your island could be anyone you can imagine: friends, celebrities, fictional characters…it’s entirely up to you.

On this island, your Miis lead surprisingly eventful lives. They form bands, fall in love, and sometimes even have kids. You can influence their daily activities and relationships to some degree, but part of the fun is letting their stories unfold naturally. One minute, you might see a heartwarming confession of love, and the next, there’s a hilariously over-the-top argument between two islanders. It’s this unpredictable nature that makes Tomodachi Life so entertaining.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Details on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are still scarce, but we do know it’s set to launch in 2026. Nintendo has already released a brief trailer showcasing a newly revamped island, confirming the sequel will remain true to the franchise’s roots while adding plenty of new features.

In one scene, two Miis are seen hurling random objects at each other during an argument—an example of the offbeat humor fans love. The island also appears more interconnected compared to the original, with fewer isolated areas and more cohesive social spaces. We’ll likely have to wait a bit longer for more in-depth information, but for anyone who adored the original, this announcement is big news. After all, it’s been over 10 years since Tomodachi Life first hit the 3DS.

So, if you’ve been dreaming about revisiting your 3DS glory days, keep an eye out for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in 2026. Your favorite wacky island simulation is on its way back—this time on the Nintendo Switch!