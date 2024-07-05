This Week Only: Epic Action-Adventure Game for Free

The Epic Games Store is one of the most popular online game stores. It offers many free games, including a special offer that changes weekly. The special offer is a paid game the store gives away for free for a limited time. Once the offer ends, you get to keep the game without additional cost.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out what the Epic Games Store has to offer. The free game’s quality and genre vary greatly, so you should check in every week so you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week does not appeal to you, you don’t lose out by skipping it.

To download a free game, you need to add it to your account, where it will remain even after the offer expires. Creating an Epic Games Store account is free and easy. This week, you can download "The Falconeer: Standard Edition". Next week’s game becomes available on Thursday, the 11th of July.

Free game of the week: "The Falconeer"

"The Falconeer" is an epic action game that lets you soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird. You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful warrior who explores a stunning oceanic world and engages in intense aerial battles. The game takes you through multiple campaigns that let you experience many different perspectives on life in this mysterious world. Throughout your journey of discovery, you will solve the mystery of the Ursee and discover the unique history of its people.

This game was created by a solo developer, Tomas Sala. It received very positive reviews on Steam and was even nominated for a BAFTA award. The Epic Games Store offer only includes the base game. If you want to purchase the two available DLCs, they are currently on sale for less than 2 dollars/euros each.

The Falconeer received very positive reviews on Steam. / © Steam

Next week's free game: "Floppy Knights"

Next week's free game will take you in an entirely different direction. "Floppy Knights" combines two familiar genres into one. It fuses tactical gameplay with card game mechanics in a way that will challenge and excite you. The game revolves around Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her best friend, who challenge each other to battles. Your Floppy Knights are tangible projections summoned from floppy disks. To win, you must carefully select your knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy.

"Floppy Knights" will become available in the Epic Games Store with the start of the free offer. The game was first released in 2022 and has aggregated very positive reviews on Steam.

Floppy Knights is a quirky adventure. / © Steam

To get "The Falconeer" for free, visit the game page on the Epic Games Store. The deal is valid until July 11th at 11 am EST (17h CEST). "Floppy Knights" will immediately take the place of the free Epic Games Store offer at that time, but you can always check the current freebie on the Free Games page here.